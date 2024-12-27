THE FRIDAY 5: Kroger’s Rollercoaster Year; ALDI Plots Course for U.S. Dominance

1. The Grocery Merger That Almost Was

The story that rightfully stole PG readers’ attention this year was the almost-merger between The Kroger Co. and Albertsons Cos. that ended in a broken agreement and a lawsuit. While the two companies entered into a $24.6 billion merger agreement in late 2022, by early 2024 the merger was delayed when the FTC and nine state attorneys sued to stop the proposed merger, saying that the grocers’ divestiture proposal with C&S Wholesale Grocers "falls far short of mitigating the lost competition between Kroger and Albertsons."

State attorneys in Colorado and Washington state also sued to block the proposed merger, and in July, Denver District Court Judge Andrew J. Luxen temporarily halted the merger proceedings, granting a preliminary injunction and ordering a two-week trial. That trial ended in October, as did court proceedings in Seattle.

While defending themselves in federal court against the FTC, Kroger and Albertsons contended that if the injunction to pause the merger were to be granted, it would likely end the merger outright and present an issue for Albertsons, which had been having difficulty competing against the “Goliaths” of food retailing, i.e. Walmart, Costco, Target and Amazon.

That came to fruition on Dec. 10 when U.S. District Judge Adrienne Nelson ruled in favor of the FTC and its mission seeking “extraordinary relief” to stop the companies from proceeding with their planned tie-up.

“There is ample evidence that the divestiture is not sufficient in scale to adequately compete with the merged firm and is structured in a way that will significantly disadvantage C&S as a competitor. C&S' history of unsuccessful grocery store ventures and its continuing dependence on defendants throughout the TSA period also suggest that the divestiture will not adequately restore competition,” Nelson wrote in her ruling.

Later that same day, Washington’s King County Superior Court Judge Marshall Ferguson ruled that the merger was unlawful and could not move forward in that state.

In a stunning move on Dec. 11, Albertsons terminated the merger agreement and filed a lawsuit against Kroger for willful breach of contract and breach of the covenant of good faith, stating that Kroger failed to exercise “best efforts” and to take “any and all actions” to secure regulatory approval of the companies’ agreed merger transaction. Kroger maintains that Albertsons’ claims are baseless and without merit.

Albertsons CEO Vivek Sankaran asserted that the company is starting its next chapter in strong financial condition with a track record of positive business performance, and has invested in its core business and new sources of revenue, while also rolling out new technologies. The grocer will release its Q3 2024 financial report on Jan. 8, and will also share more of its plan to create long-term value and return cash to its stockholders.

As for Kroger, the grocer also decided that the merger was “no longer in its best interests to pursue,” and revealed that it is resuming share repurchases after a more than two-year pause. The company also plans to hold an Investor Day event in late spring to discuss its strategic priorities, future growth prospects and long-term financial outlook.

2. PG Awards Programs Take Top Spots

Readers this year were intrigued by PG’s proprietary awards programs, especially the 2024 class of Top Women in Grocery honorees. This year, judges evaluated an astonishing 1,150-plus submissions and were heartened by the myriad stories of grit, perseverance, ingenuity and sheer love of the industry.

The 425 profiles illustrate the many different paths that the 2024 class of Top Women took to achieve their current levels of achievement as Senior-Level Executives, Rising Stars or Store Managers in the realms of retail, CPGs, marketing, tech and more.

Readers were also interested in The PG 100, which was released in May and detailed the top food retailers in terms of revenue. The annual ranking remained relatively stable at the top, with the notable changes being Walgreens Boots Alliance slipping to sixth place from fifth, CVS Health moving up two notches to fifth place, Target moving down to No. 7, and Loblaws Cos. Ltd. (No. 10) and Ahold Delhaize USA (No. 11) swapping places from last year.

Another notable list from this year was PG’s top regional grocers, which included the likes of Stater Bros., Lowes Foods, Kowalski’s Markets and more. The Outstanding Independents of 2024 also garnered clicks, spotlighting Harmons Grocery, Nugget Markets, PCC Community Markets and many others that anticipate the needs of area shoppers and create long-lasting bonds with their local communities.