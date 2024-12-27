THE FRIDAY 5: Kroger’s Rollercoaster Year; ALDI Plots Course for U.S. Dominance

Stop & Shop closed 32 underperforming stores throughout its footprint in 2024.
3. Stop & Shop Shrinks Its Footprint
News broke in July that Ahold Delhaize-owned Stop & Shop would shutter 32 underperforming stores throughout its footprint on or before Nov. 2. Following the closures, Stop & Shop still operates more than 350 stores across its operating area: 81 in Connecticut, 115 in Massachusetts, 47 in New Jersey, 91 in New York and 25 in Rhode Island.
“Stop & Shop is proud of the deep roots and community ties we have developed as a neighborhood grocer of more than 100 years, and we remain committed to nourishing our associates, customers and communities,” said Gordon Reid, president of Quincy, Mass.-based Stop & Shop, at the time. “As we announced in May, Stop & Shop has evaluated its overall store portfolio and made the difficult decision to close underperforming stores to create a healthy base for the future growth of our brand.”
Meanwhile, PG’s coverage of parent company Ahold Delhaize also gained reader interest this year. The grocery conglomerate’s Growing Together strategy has offered a roadmap for growth across all of its banners, particularly in the United States, where its Food Lion, Giant Food, The Giant Co., Hannaford and Stop & Shop stores comprise “the largest retail group on the East Coast,” according to Ahold Delhaize USA CEO JJ Fleeman.
Going forward, according to Fleeman, the U.S. operations will “continue to grow and expand our business. We’ll also expand in markets where we have density, grow our relationships with existing customers and make smart investments. … We will leverage both our local connections and our scaled opportunities to expand our portfolio. While our brands lead in the majority of their markets, it’s important to note that there’s still significant room for growth.
"Over the next four years, we’ll increase brand strength and density. By remodeling and/or adding more than 1,000 stores, we will strengthen our value proposition by investing over $1 billion in price, while at the same time expanding digital relationships and e-commerce capabilities. We will lead, we will grow, and we will differentiate our own brands by aligning our assortment to leverage scale and to innovate to get to the core of what customers need from our brands.”
4. ALDI’s Banner Year
Back in March, ALDI shared its incredibly ambitious growth plans as it worked to expand its footprint across the United States. The discount grocer plans to open 800 new stores by the end of 2028, encompassing both organic growth and store conversions following its acquisition of Southeastern Grocers.
The acquisition of Southeastern Grocers and its Winn-Dixie and Harveys Supermarket banners is expected to drive significant growth in the Southeast over the next few years. Over the summer, ALDI began a phased approach to converting stores, with plans for approximately 50 locations to begin the conversion process during the second half of 2024.
"With the acquisition of Winn-Dixie and Harveys Supermarkets, ALDI will serve even more communities in the Southeast, bringing us closer to our customers in a region where we've already experienced significant demand for affordable, quality groceries," said ALDI CEO Jason Hart. "As we look ahead to this next chapter in our company history, both the ALDI and SEG teams will play a critical role in driving the business forward for our future collective success."
ALDI also plans to grow its presence in the Northeast and Midwest, adding nearly 330 stores across both regions. The grocer will also increase its store court in the West by adding more locations in Southern California and Phoenix, and by entering new markets, including Las Vegas.
5. Boar’s Head Outbreak Sends the Industry Reeling
Perhaps the most-covered listeria outbreak of the year happened in late July, when Boar's Head Provisions Co. Inc. recalled all of its liverwurst products and later found out from the USDA that its Strassburger Brand Liverwurst was linked to the national deadly Listeria monocytogenes outbreak.
The company’s plant in Jarratt, Va., which was linked to the outbreak that resulted in several deaths, was reported to have had "heavy discolored meat build up" on a hydraulic pump, flies in pickle vats, a "steady line of ants" and "a presence of flying insects" in one of the rooms, along with many other infractions.
Boar’s Head said it "deeply regret[s] the impact this recall has had on affected families," and that food safety is an "absolute priority."
"As a USDA-inspected food producer, the agency has inspectors in our Jarratt, Virginia plant every day and if at any time inspectors identify something that needs to be addressed, our team does so immediately, as was the case with each and every issue raised by USDA in this report," the statement said.
In September, Boar's Head shut down that production plant and also reported that it hired Frank Yiannas, former deputy commissioner for food policy & response at the FDA, to serve as its interim chief food safety advisor. Yiannas will help ensure the organization’s commitment to leading standards of food safety and quality and will also spearhead the nationwide search for an expert to succeed him in the position on a permanent basis.