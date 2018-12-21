The Top 10 Fresh-Focused Stories of 2018
Among the pieces posted on Progressive Grocer's website in 2018, the 10 most popular fresh-focused stories, based on website analytics of the year’s page views, are:
- Kroger’s 90-Day Payment Policy: Produce Industry Reacts
- Meal-Kit Service Chef’d Shuts Down Unexpectedly
- Stop & Shop Reveals Updated Store Format
- New Beef Cuts Trending in 2018
- Grocers Answer the Question: 'What's For Dinner?'
- Storewide Cross-Merchandising Helps Grocers Continue to Grow Deli Sales
- Chef’d’s Failure Reinforces that Grocers Will Eventually Own Meal Kits
- Produce Butchers Play Important Role at Popular Grocers
- Grocers Positioned to Embrace 'Next-Gen' Jewish Deli Dishes
- Kroger Drops 90-Day Pay Policy for Produce: Industry Responds
