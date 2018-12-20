The Top 10 Overall Stories of 2018
Among the pieces posted on Progressive Grocer's website in 2018, the overall 10 most popular stories, based on website analytics of the year’s page views, are:
- Lidl Drives U.S. Rivals’ Prices Down to ‘Unprecedented’ Levels: Study
- Bi-Lo LLC, Tops Could Declare Bankruptcy: Reports
- Progressive Grocer Names Top Women in Grocery 2018: Rising Stars
- The Fresh Market Closing 15 Stores
- 15 Independent Grocers that are Ahead of the Curve
- Top 50 Grocers: Amazon in 8th Place While Rest of Industry Restrategizes, Reshuffles
- Progressive Grocer Names Top Women in Grocery 2018: Senior-Level Executives
- UNFI’s Acquisition of Supervalu: What Does it Mean?
- The Top 50 Grocers of 2018, Ranked
- Supervalu to be Acquired by United Natural Foods