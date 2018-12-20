The Top 10 Grocery Technology Stories of 2018
Among the pieces posted on Progressive Grocer's website in 2018, the 10 most popular technology stories, based on website analytics of the year’s page views, are:
- Alibaba, Not Amazon, Shows Us Grocery's True Future
- How 5 Top Grocers are Modernizing through Automation and Robotics
- Dollar General Pilots Mobile Checkout App
- Walmart Further Empowers Employees with New Suite of Mobile Apps
- Grocers Embrace Blockchain in New Era of Transparency
- Target to Cut Ties With Instacart
- Instacart Cuts Grocery Delivery Fees to Heat Up Competition Against Amazon, Shipt
- Kroger Will Be 1st to Bring Cashierless Tech to Mass Market
- Experience is Crucial in the Grocery Store of the Future
- Look Out, Amazon: Google Reveals Plans to Digitally Transform a Grocery Giant
