The Top 10 Center Store Stories of 2018
Among the pieces posted on Progressive Grocer's website in 2018, the 10 most popular center store stories, based on website analytics of the year’s page views, are:
- Giant Food Introduces Taste of Inspirations Premium Product Line
- Kroger to Start Delivering Wine to Customers' Doors
- Kroger Lets Shoppers Build Their Own Quick Meals at the Freezer
- What Drives Consumers to Purchase Snack Foods?
- Kroger Mulling Sale of Turkey Hill CPG Business
- Wellness, Flavors Driving Innovation in Candy and Snacks
- Grocers Rethink Frozen Foods as Daypart Solutions
- Raley's Replaces Candy With More Healthful Alternatives at Checkout
- Albertsons to Double Private Label Launches This Year
- Conagra Wraps Up Pinnacle Foods Acquisition
