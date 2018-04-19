Giant Food Introduces Taste of Inspirations Premium Product Line

Giant Food of Landover, Md., has launched Taste of Inspirations, a new line of premium food products. Consisting of more than 85 items, Taste of Inspirations is now available at all 166 Giant stores.

Found throughout the store, Taste of Inspirations encompasses pastas, sauces, frozen appetizers, pizzas, desserts, marinades, dressings and more. SKUs include Three Herb Fettucine, Grilled Pineapple BBQ Sauce, Sweet Bourbon Marinade, White Chocolate Raspberry Gelato and Chocolate Lava Cake.

“We are excited for our shoppers to discover new favorites with the introduction of the Taste of Inspirations line,” noted Tonya Herring, SVP of merchandising at Giant Food. “From shaking up the regular dinner routine with our Grilled Pineapple BBQ Sauce, to treating dinner guests to our Chocolate Lava Cake, this line can be part of the everyday indulgences that bring something extra special to our customers, helping them create memorable dining experiences with ease.”

To mark the launch, Giant Food is offering in-store tastings on April 28-29.

The grocer’s other private brands include Nature’s Promise, which offers a full range of organic and free-from items, and Etos, providing affordable-premium personal care products.

A division of Ahold Delhaize USA, Giant Food operates 166 supermarkets in Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, and the District of Columbia, and employs about 20,000 associates. Included within the 166 stores are 156 full-service pharmacies.