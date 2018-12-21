The Top 10 Shakeup Stories of 2018
Among the pieces posted on Progressive Grocer's website in 2018, the 10 most popular shakeup-related stories, based on website analytics of the year’s page views, are:
- Top 50 Grocers: Amazon in 8th Place While Rest of Industry Restrategizes, Reshuffles
- The Fresh Market Closing 15 Stores
- UNFI’s Acquisition of Supervalu: What Does it Mean?
- Supervalu to be Acquired by United Natural Foods
- Bi-Lo LLC, Tops Could Declare Bankruptcy: Reports
- Lidl US, 1 Year In: What Happened and What's to Come?
- Amazon-Whole Foods, 1 Year Later: 4 Grocery Experts Share Their Insights
- Shoppers Food & Pharmacy Layoffs Trigger Fear of Pending Sale
- Alibaba, Not Amazon, Shows Us Grocery's True Future
- Walmart Cutting 1,000+ Corporate Jobs: Report
