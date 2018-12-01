Walmart Cutting 1,000+ Corporate Jobs: Report

Wal-Mart Stores Inc. is planning to eliminate more than 1,000 corporate jobs, according to published reports.

The cuts are mainly expected to affect workers at the mega-retailer’s Bentonville, Ark., headquarters, and should be completed by the close of Walmart’s fiscal year on Jan. 31, The Wall Street Journal and CNBC reported.

This latest development follows Walmart’s announcement that it was raising the starting wage rate for associates and offering a one-time bonus and new maternity and parental benefits, moves somewhat overshadowed by the company’s unexpected decision to close 63 Sam’s Clubs – some immediately – and convert “up to 12” to ecommerce fulfillment centers.

Walmart is additionally realigning its management team: A Bloomberg report noted that the company intended to eliminate about 3,500 store co-manager positions and add 1,700 assistant store managers, who earn slightly less.

As well as the corporate job cuts in the offing, around 11,000 associates will be affected by the Sam’s Club closings, USA Today reported, with those unable to be relocated to other locations likely to find themselves out of work.

In response to these reports, a Walmart spokesman told Progressive Grocer: "As we’ve previously stated, we’ve been looking at our structure for some time as we explore ways to operate more effectively. We continue to do that, but are not going to comment on rumors and speculation."

Walmart, the largest private employer in the United States, has U.S. 1.5 million workers and 2.3 million globally.