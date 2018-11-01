Walmart to Shutter 63 Sam’s Club Stores

Walmart is closing 63 of its Sam’s Club stores nationwide following a thorough review of its existing portfolio, the mega-retailer confirmed with Progressive Grocer.

Some 10 of those locations will become ecommerce fulfillment centers, and employees of those locations will be able to reapply for positions there, Business Insider reported. The rest will stay open for several weeks before permanent closure.

In some cases, employees did not receive notice of store closures before arriving at work the day of the announcement, finding the doors locked with a notice of the closure posted, Business Insider said.

“We’ve decided to close a series of clubs and better align our locations with our strategy,” Sam's Club said via Twitter. “Closing clubs is never easy and we’re committed to working with impacted members and associates through this transition.”

According to the Bentonville, Ark.-based company, the round of closings is in addition to its announcement in 2016 to close 269 stores in the United States and abroad.

The news comes immediately after Walmart announced an initiative to raise the minimum wage for its employees, expand their benefits and offer bonuses.