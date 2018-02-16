Bi-Lo LLC, Tops Could Declare Bankruptcy: Reports

Bi-Lo LLC, a subsidiary of Jacksonville, Fla.-based Southeastern Grocer, and Tops Markets LLC are gearing up to declare bankruptcy in the coming weeks, according to published reports.

Around the time it files for bankruptcy, likely in March, Bi-Lo is planning to close almost 200 stores, Bloomberg reported, citing an anonymous source with knowledge of the matter. The business, which in earlier incarnations declared bankruptcy twice before, in 2005 and 2009, could still conceivably figure out a way to restructure its debt without going bankrupt a third time, however.

As well as grappling with a highly competitive environment in the overstored Southeast, including rivals with formidable ecommerce operations such as Amazon and Walmart, Bi-Lo is more than $1 billion in debt after its 2005 buyout by Dallas-based private equity firm Lone Star Funds. The company and its creditors have discussed the possibility of a debt-to-equity swap, in addition to such alternatives as asset sales, according to Bloomberg.