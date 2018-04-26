Storewide Cross-Merchandising Helps Grocers Continue to Grow Deli Sales

Progressive Grocer’s 2018 Retail Deli Review, our exclusive annual survey of grocery retail executives, store managers and deli department leaders, finds that three-fourths of respondents are now cross-merchandising the deli to drive sales throughout their stores.

From the more common tie-ins — fresh bread from the bakery, salads in produce and specialty cheeses — to more out-of-the-box ideas (one respondent says that his store promotes dried meats with melons, while another places prepared salads in the meat department), retailers are getting more creative in how they engage their shoppers. As one savvy store manager notes, “All areas of our store are cross-merchandised with deli.”

Their efforts seem to be paying off, as deli sales have continued to grow over the past year. Seventy-two percent of respondents say that their overall deli sales, including prepared foods, grew in 2017 — that’s 2 percent more than those who cited sales growth in 2016. Larger operators (those with more than 10 stores) have fared particularly well, with 81 percent reporting an increase in sales. Of those retailers who reported an increase, the average sales gain was 8.2 percent.

In total, deli department sales now account for almost 15 percent of all supermarket sales, according to the survey, with independent operators (those with 10 or fewer stores) seeing their average total sales closer to 10 percent.

Looking ahead, three-fourths of respondents expect sales to increase next year, while about 20 percent think that sales will stay roughly the same.