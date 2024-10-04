THE FRIDAY 5: Grocers in Disaster Relief Mode; Kroger's Merger Fight Moves to Colorado

1. Grocery Goodwill Following Hurricane Helene

As communities continue to grapple with the aftermath of Hurricane Helene, grocers have been playing their part in providing critical disaster relief supplies. Harris Teeter launched a register campaign now through Oct. 28, with shoppers able to round up at checkout at all locations, and 100% of funds donated will go directly to the American Red Cross.

Harris Teeter and Ingles Market, which had several stores affected by the storm, are also providing water to local communities. Ingles was able to reopen a store in the town of Madison that had temporarily closed.

Hy-Vee, which operates a disaster fleet that is often dispatched to areas devastated by storms and other events, is providing support to residents in Florida and other communities hit by Hurricane Helene. “For this disaster, we are supporting our partner Operation BBQ Relief in their efforts to feed those impacted by providing them with two supply trailers and a generator,” SVP of communications Tina Potthoff told PG.

Additionally, Food Lion, which operates several stores in hard-hit communities – announced that it is giving $1.5 million to areas affected by the storm and launched a register campaign that runs through Oct. 30. The Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation will distribute funds through its partner food banks and other organizations, including the American Red Cross and World Central Kitchen.

Other retailers continue to send supplies. Michigan-based food solutions company SpartanNash, for instance, donated four truckloads of water for disaster relief and dispatched a team to Florida to deliver meals with Convoy of Hope. Also this week, The Fresh Market donated bottled water to residents in the cities of Tallahassee, Fla. and Asheville, N.C.

Southeastern Grocers and its SEG Gives Foundation are also helping communities in their home state of Florida.

2. Kroger Awaits Verdict in FTC Trial as Merger Fights Moves to Colorado

It was another week in court for Kroger as the grocer and its legal counsel worked to convince federal and state regulators that it should be able to merge with Albertsons Cos. On Sept. 17, the two retailers concluded their hearing with the FTC regarding the government’s motion for a preliminary injunction to block the grocers’ proposed $24.6 billion merger. U.S. District Judge for Oregon Adrienne Nelson allowed final briefings until Sept. 27 and noted that she will work “as expeditiously as possible, because everyone is anticipating a decision.”

Meanwhile, Kroger’s court battle against the state of Washington brought testimony from five third-party witnesses on grocery competition this week. For its part, Washington state is seeking to avoid the situation it found itself in a decade ago, when Albertsons acquired the Safeway chain, which resulted in Haggen’s bankruptcy.

The third merger review case in Colorado began Sept. 30. According to the lawsuit filed by Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser, the deal would eliminate head-to-head competition between Kroger and Albertsons and consolidate an already concentrated market.

Kroger says its divestiture plan directly addresses competitive harm in Colorado, with C&S Wholesale poised to operate 91 of the 105 Colorado Albertsons stores. Only 14 of the stores included in the merger deal will be operated by Kroger, and there is no competitive harm in any of those 14 communities. Kroger says its plan is to reduce prices in Albertsons store locations by $1 billion, including $40 million in Colorado alone.