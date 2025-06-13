THE FRIDAY 5: Cyberattack Cripples UNFI Operations; Sam’s Club, Kroger Lean Into Tech

1. GroceryTech Takes Dallas

Progressive Grocer’s third annual GroceryTech conference took place in Dallas this week, with a packed slate of speakers, activities and opportunities to connect with industry leaders. Readers were most interested in learnings from the event, which were shared throughout the week by PG editors.

Kicking things off on Tuesday was Todd Garner, SVP and chief product officer at Sam’s Club. As a “people-led and tech-powered” club retailer, Garner noted that Sam’s Club’s goal is to maximize the time spent between a member and an associate, but also to complement associates with technology to help them do their jobs better.

“[I]n a world of 10,000 things that can be done, what is the most important thing that should be done? We can further lean into that with technology, and it can help us be more efficient, it can help us find better deals, it can help us find a more personalized experience. And so we feel the real magic is actually in marrying those two together, but you’ve got to keep both front and center,” Garner noted.

Newly minted Heritage Grocers Group CEO Suzy Monford also took to the stage to share how her team is leading the charge in customer-first innovation through the power of AI. Heritage Grocers is working with Instacart on a few initiatives, including an integrated app with shoppable recipes and retail media capabilities, as well as Caper Carts, and Monford revealed that the grocer is also now partnering with tech company RELEX Solutions on assortment optimization pricing and promotion optimization.

During day two of GroceryTech, Kroger VP of Associate and Operations Product Experience Mindy Rector discussed how technology can help engage and retain employees, explaining that the retailer ensures that its associates have tools that are intuitive and easy to use so they can do their jobs more efficiently.

“I think about when you purchase a new phone, and you get that phone home and open the box, there aren't instructions in the box, typically,” Rector explained. “And so how do we put the right tools in the hands of our associates that are just that easy, that are intuitive to use, easy to understand, require a little to no training? That really is a big portion of our goal on providing them with tools.”

Finally, Glenn Figenholtz and Chad Petersen from Lowes Foods delved into ways the grocer’s shoppers are the proverbial hub and tech tools are the spokes. “We try to bring digital to life in a way that best supplements and amplifies what we do,” Petersen said.

Using technology to convey value has proven pivotal for Lowes Foods over the past few years. “We bring it to life through ‘brown bag’ offers that are delivering the right price. We also have our little ‘Easter eggs’ that we tie in. If you pick up one of our private label products, for example, the UPC code on the back is actually shaped like a barn, which ties back to the outside of the store that you see,” Figenholtz said.

2. UNFI Delivers Solid Q3 Amid Cyberattack

News of a June 5 cyberattack at UNFI rocked the grocery retail world this week, with the wholesaler revealing that it was forced to take some systems offline, which affected customer orders. While UNFI has not yet revealed whether the attackers stole any data from the company's network, it did issue the following statement:

“We have identified unauthorized activity in our systems and have proactively taken some systems offline while we investigate. As soon as we discovered the activity, an investigation was initiated with the help of leading forensics experts, and we have notified law enforcement. We are assessing the unauthorized activity and working to restore our systems to safely bring them back online. As we work through this issue, our customers, suppliers, and associates are our highest priority. We are working closely with them to minimize disruption as much as possible.”

Meanwhile, UNFI shared solid Q3 results this week, with net sales increasing 7.5% to $8.1 billion in Q3 compared with the same period in the prior year, primarily driven by a 4% bump in wholesale unit volumes, including the benefit of new business with existing and new customers, as well as inflation. This performance was led by natural product growth.

Gross profit was $1.1 billion, a $62 million increase, or 6.1%. The gross profit rate in the Q3 was 13.4% of net sales compared with last year’s 13.6% of net sales. The decrease was primarily driven by lower product margin rates and business mix, partly offset through supplier programs and lower shrink.