 Skip to main content

Tony’s Fresh Market Offers Meat That’s ‘A Cut Above the Rest’

Heritage Grocers Group touts quality and craftsmanship of offering
Bridget Goldschmidt
Bridget, Progressive Grocer
Tony's Fresh Market Meat Cutter Main Image
Tony's Fresh Market features skilled butchers offering custom cuts, expert craftsmanship and cooking tips.

Heritage Grocers Group (HGG), the largest Hispanic and ethnic food retailer in the country, has launched the “A Cut Above the Rest” meat campaign at its Tony’s Fresh Market banner. The initiative highlights Tony’s long-standing commitment to providing premium meats with superior quality, variety and service throughout Chicagoland.

“Our meat department is built on four core pillars: quality, variety, freshness and in-house expert butchers,” noted Vince Gambino, chief merchandising officer for Itasca, Ill.-based Tony’s Fresh Market. “At the heart of this campaign is a simple promise: to ensure every customer receives the best cut, every time. From everyday meals to special occasions, our customers can count on Tony’s for unmatched quality and trusted expertise.”

[RELATED: Tony’s Fresh Market Reopening Suburban Chicago Store]

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

As well as touting Tony’s USDA Choice beef, vegetarian-fed chicken, full-service seafood department, and house-made sausages, along with its skilled butchers offering custom cuts, expert craftsmanship and cooking tips, the campaign features Tony’s Grill Games Recipe Contest, in which customers can their favorite recipe on Instagram. To participate, customers can post a recipe using the hashtag #TonysGrillGames, tag @TonysFreshMarket and follow the account. One winner will receive a grand-prize package consisting of a $750 Tony’s Fresh Market Gift Card, a Traeger Grill and various premium grilling accessories. 

Ontario, Calif.-based HGG operates in six states – California, Texas, Nevada, Arizona, Kansas and Illinois – with 57 stores under the Cardenas Markets banner, 29 stores under the El Rancho Supermercado banner, 21 stores under Tony’s Fresh Market banner and seven stores under the Los Altos Ranch Market banner. The company is No. 70 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America

More Grocery Business News

Related Topics

Business Topic

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds