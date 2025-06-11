Tony’s Fresh Market Offers Meat That’s ‘A Cut Above the Rest’

As well as touting Tony’s USDA Choice beef, vegetarian-fed chicken, full-service seafood department, and house-made sausages, along with its skilled butchers offering custom cuts, expert craftsmanship and cooking tips, the campaign features Tony’s Grill Games Recipe Contest, in which customers can their favorite recipe on Instagram. To participate, customers can post a recipe using the hashtag #TonysGrillGames, tag @TonysFreshMarket and follow the account. One winner will receive a grand-prize package consisting of a $750 Tony’s Fresh Market Gift Card, a Traeger Grill and various premium grilling accessories.

Ontario, Calif.-based HGG operates in six states – California, Texas, Nevada, Arizona, Kansas and Illinois – with 57 stores under the Cardenas Markets banner, 29 stores under the El Rancho Supermercado banner, 21 stores under Tony’s Fresh Market banner and seven stores under the Los Altos Ranch Market banner. The company is No. 70 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.