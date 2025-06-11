 Skip to main content

Schnucks Appoints Bob Lockett to Chief People Officer Role

Executive joins Midwest retailer from CAE
Emily Crowe
Emily Crowe, Progressive Grocer
Bob Lockett
Bob Lockett

Schnuck Markets Inc. has added Bob Lockett to its C-suite as its new chief people officer. Lockett most recently served as chief people officer at CAE and, prior to that, chief diversity and talent officer at ADP, also having held roles at Harrah's Entertainment, USAA, Limited Brands and Frito-Lay.

In the role, Lockett will oversee teammate benefits, talent acquisition and retention, labor relations, training and development, and more. He will report to Schnucks EVP and Chief Financial and Administrative Officer David Bell. 

“As a seasoned HR executive with a wealth of industry knowledge, a modern data-driven approach, and a passionate belief in loving where you work and the importance of finding joy in what we do, we’re excited to welcome Bob to the Schnucks team,” said Bell. “We look forward to the leadership and guidance that he will provide to our nearly 12,000 teammates throughout our company.”

Lockett earned an MBA from The University of Texas at Dallas and a bachelor of science degree from the United States Military Academy at West Point. He is a U.S. Army and Desert Storm veteran.

“I’m thrilled to be joining the Schnucks team - an iconic brand and one of the best-managed companies in America,” said Lockett. “What drew me here was the company’s clear sense of purpose, deeply aligned values, relentless focus on the customer, and most importantly, the exceptional teammates I’ll have the privilege of working with every day.”

St. Louis-based Schnucks operates 114 stores in Missouri, Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin, and employs nearly 12,000 associates. The company is No. 66 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named Schnucks among its Outstanding Independents for 2025

