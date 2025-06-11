Schnucks Appoints Bob Lockett to Chief People Officer Role

Schnuck Markets Inc. has added Bob Lockett to its C-suite as its new chief people officer. Lockett most recently served as chief people officer at CAE and, prior to that, chief diversity and talent officer at ADP, also having held roles at Harrah's Entertainment, USAA, Limited Brands and Frito-Lay.

In the role, Lockett will oversee teammate benefits, talent acquisition and retention, labor relations, training and development, and more. He will report to Schnucks EVP and Chief Financial and Administrative Officer David Bell.