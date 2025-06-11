Schnucks Appoints Bob Lockett to Chief People Officer Role
Lockett earned an MBA from The University of Texas at Dallas and a bachelor of science degree from the United States Military Academy at West Point. He is a U.S. Army and Desert Storm veteran.
“I’m thrilled to be joining the Schnucks team - an iconic brand and one of the best-managed companies in America,” said Lockett. “What drew me here was the company’s clear sense of purpose, deeply aligned values, relentless focus on the customer, and most importantly, the exceptional teammates I’ll have the privilege of working with every day.”
St. Louis-based Schnucks operates 114 stores in Missouri, Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin, and employs nearly 12,000 associates. The company is No. 66 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named Schnucks among its Outstanding Independents for 2025.