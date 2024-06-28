THE FRIDAY 5: BJ’s, Trader Joe’s Are Expanding; Massive Closures for Popular Drug Store Chain

Trader Joe's is plotting a course for growth in different regions throughout the U.S.

1. BJ’s, Trader Joe’s Among Grocers Readying New Stores

News that several grocers are in growth mode resonated among PG readers this week. BJ's Wholesale Club, coming off a strong first quarter, is living up to its ambitious expansion plans, revealing the locations of two new clubs that will welcome shoppers early next year. One store, slated to open in Hanover Township, N.J., will be the retailer’s 25th site in that state. Another club is set to attract members in the growing market of Southern Pines, N.C.

DeCicco & Sons, an independent supermarket chain with 11 stores in New York state’s Westchester County, plans to open its first Connecticut location at a vacant supermarket site in the Glenville area of Greenwich that was occupied by a Stop & Shop until summer 2023.

Trader Joe’s, meanwhile, has announced that it is setting up shop in different regions of the country, including an outpost in Murrieta, Calif., that is set to open its doors on June 28, and another in Ladera Ranch, Calif., within Orange County. The grocer will also open a location in the college town of East Lansing, Mich. Finally, outside Philadelphia, an outpost will open during the back half of the calendar year in the city of King of Prussia.

2. Target Shakes Up Its C-Suite

Target announced this week that it is making some major changes to its leadership team. Effective July 7, current Chief Growth Officer Christina Hennington will step into the role of chief strategy and growth officer, while Chief Food, Essentials and Beauty Officer Rick Gomez will become chief commercial officer.

Chief Marketing Officer Lisa Roath, meanwhile, will take over the role of chief merchandising officer of food, essentials and beauty in early 2025. Roath will remain in the chief marketing officer role while an external search is conducted to find her successor.

"As we execute our 2024 plans and look to the future, we're putting key leaders and capabilities in place to sustain profitable growth over the long term,” said Brian Cornell, Target chair and CEO. “Today's announcement builds on our January appointment of Michael Fiddelke to COO and will further accelerate progress on our growth initiatives.”