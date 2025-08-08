THE FRIDAY 5: Wakefern Buys Family-Owned NYC Banner; Kroger, Amazon Emphasize Fresh Success

1. Wakefern Makes Acquisition Move, While Northeast Grocery Is Subject of Rumors

M&A activity piqued readers’ attention this week. News broke on Aug. 7 that the retailer-owned co-op Wakefern Food Corp. is acquiring the Morton Williams 17-store chain that serves the greater New York City area. Wakefern will retain the Morton Williams banner name, which is familiar to local residents after three generations of family operations.

“The acquisition is part of Wakefern’s aggressive growth strategy to expand both its market share and wholesale distribution reach. Wakefern’s leadership team and board of directors has a vision for our cooperative that is transformative,” explained Wakefern Chairman Sean McMenamin.

Also this week, a report emerged that Northeast Grocery may be weighing its options. According to a story by the Reuters news service, sources close to the company allege that the retailer is in talks with a bank about a possible sale. Northeast Grocery tamped down some of that speculation, telling Progressive Grocer “We continually explore opportunities to grow our business in a variety of ways, including but not limited to mergers, acquisitions or otherwise. We are aware of the Reuters report, which while speculative, reflects our reputation as an industry leader in the Northeast.”

2. Eyes on Quarterly Results at Publix, Ahold Delhaize and Grocery Outlet

Readers were also keen to learn about retailers’ recent financial reports, perhaps as a harbinger of overall industry health. One story of interest to PG readers this week was focused on the balance sheet at employee-owned Publix, which posted higher sales and comps for the recently concluded second quarter.

The Florida-based grocer – which is celebrating its 95th anniversary in September – reported quarterly sales of $15.6 billion for the period, up 7.3% year over year, and notched a 6% gain in comps. Earnings also rose, up from $0.29 per share in the second quarter of 2024 to $0.42 for the most recent quarter.

News about other retailers’ recent financial results also spurred clicks on PG’s news pages. Grocery Outlet reported a 4.5% boost in net sales and a 1.1% bump in comps for the second quarter, while revealing a downturn in its net income. Some of the losses were attributed to restructuring charges, as the company is streamlining operations by terminating some leases.

“We’re rebalancing store growth towards a healthy mix of core versus new markets, adjusting our internal returns framework, developing more robust site selection criteria and testing several key commercial pilots to drive our performance,” remarked CEO Jason Potter.

Meanwhile, readers wanted to learn more about Ahold Delhaize’s recent quarter. The Zaandam, Netherlands-based company turned in a strong Q2, with a 6.5% increase in net sales, fueled by an acquisition of Profi. For the fifth straight quarter, online grocery sales surged, with double digit growth.