THE FRIDAY 5: Wakefern Buys Family-Owned NYC Banner; Kroger, Amazon Emphasize Fresh Success

As the seafood case at this Fred Meyer store in Alaska shows, Kroger-owned stores are spotlighting fresh offerings.
3. Fresh in Focus at Kroger and Amazon
PG’s Editorial Director and Associate Publisher Gina Acosta took a deep dive into The Kroger Co., as that retailer is looking beyond its merger era and focusing on three growth areas. Those imperatives include a back-to-basics focus on core grocery, deep investment in fresh-led store experiences, and empowering local divisions to drive customer-centric innovation.
Indeed, leadership in fresh food is seen as a differentiator. “Our ambition is to be the fresh destination,” asserted Jayce Crooke, grocery merchandiser at Kroger’s Fred Meyer banner.
That point was underscored by the new president of Food 4 Less, Kendra Doyel, in a recent town hall. “We want our stores to be full, fresh and friendly every day,” Doyel added. “That starts with our associates but also requires vendor support. A better customer experience makes it better for our teams, too.”
Also on the fresh front, Amazon shared in its latest quarterly earnings call that the testing of perishable orders with other orders is serving the retail giant well.
“We started expanding our very successful perishables pilot, where we offer customers perishables at the point of purchase when they’re ordering other items that will be delivered same day from our same day fulfillment modes. We’re seeing strong customer adoption as 75% of customers who’ve used the service this year are first time shoppers for perishables on Amazon, with 20% of customers who use the service returning multiple times within their first month,” reported CEO Andy Jassy during the July 31 earnings call.
Overall, Amazon reported a 11% leap in U.S net sales for the second quarter ending June 30.
4. UNFI Taps New Leader for Retail Business
Also making waves this week was United Natural Foods Inc. (UNFI), which announced the appointment of David Best as its new president and CEO of retail. He steps into that key position following the departure of Andre Persaud. Best comes to UNFI from Coborn’s, Inc., where he served as president and CEO; his background also includes executive roles at General Mills and Target.
“David’s track record of driving retail innovation, his deep industry expertise, and his shopper-centric approach make him an ideal leader to help us write the next chapter of success for our retail business,” said CEO Sandy Douglas. “As a Minnesota native, his connection to the local heritage of our Cub brand and his passion for the communities we serve will be invaluable as we partner with our franchisees to drive long-term, shared growth.”
PG’s Managing Editor Bridget Goldschmidt recently sat down with Douglas in an exclusive interview during UNFI’s Holiday and Winter Selling Show at the Mohegan Sun resort, in Uncasville, Conn. Douglas shared how UNFI responded to the recent cyberattack and what it learned in the wake of that incident.
5. Grocers Ramp Up Tech Investments
PG released the results of its 2025 Grocery Tech Trends Study, which resonated among readers this week. One key takeaway is the fact that two-thirds of grocery retailers are looking to increase their tech investments this year. Among other tools and platforms, study participants reported that they are planning to add electronic shelf labels, workforce technology and artificial learning.
As tech spend grows, grocers can heed generational differences in digital shopping habits. For example, PG’s Tech Trends study confirms that younger Gen Z shoppers are very comfortable with tech and often prefer to buy online or at least get in and out of physical stores faster.
In other tech news, Albertsons was the only grocer to sign the Make Health Technology Great Again Pledge at the White House. That initiative is designed to modernize the nation’s digital health infrastructure.