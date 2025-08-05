Albertsons Only Grocer to Sign Pledge to Make Health Technology Great Again
More on Make Health Tech Great Again
The Trump Administration’s Make Health Tech Great Again efforts focus on two broad areas: promoting a CMS Interoperability Framework to easily and seamlessly share information between patients and providers, and increasing the availability of personalized tools so that patients have the information and resources they need to make better health decisions.
More than 60 companies pledged to work collaboratively to deliver results for the American people in the first quarter of 2026. Twenty-one networks pledged to meet the CMS Interoperability Framework criteria to become CMS Aligned Networks. Eleven health systems or providers committed to participate and support patient use, and seven EHRs committed to facilitate data exchange and help “kill the clipboard.”
In addition, 30 companies pledged to promote real health outcomes with technology over the coming months. The new tools will use secure digital identity credentials to obtain medical records from CMS Aligned Networks that meet the CMS data sharing criteria. The apps will assist in the delivery of key services to beneficiaries including:
- Diabetes and obesity management;
- The use of conversational AI assistants to help patients check symptoms, navigate care options, and schedule appointments, among other tasks; and
- Tools to “kill the clipboard” by replacing paper intake forms with seamless digital check-in methods; and more.
A full list of companies who have currently pledged their support for CMS’ Health Tech Ecosystem initiative can be found here.
As of June 14, Albertsons Cos. operated 2,264 retail stores with 1,725 in-store pharmacies, 408 associated fuel centers, 22 dedicated distribution centers and 19 manufacturing facilities. The Boise, Idaho-based company operates stores across 35 states and the District of Columbia under more than 22 well-known banners. Albertsons is No. 9 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.