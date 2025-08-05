 Skip to main content

Albertsons Only Grocer to Sign Pledge to Make Health Technology Great Again

Food retailer to help modernize nation's digital health infrastructure
Marian Zboraj
Marian Zboraj, Progressive Grocer
Sincerely Health Albertsons
Albertsons Cos. is inspiring healthy eating and well-being with its Sincerely Health digital platform.

Albertsons Cos. was the only grocery retailer to sign the “Make Health Technology Great Again” pledge to modernize America’s digital health infrastructure. 

During a July 30 White House "Make Health Tech Great Again" event hosted with the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), Albertsons CEO Susan Morris joined executives from major health care and information technology firms including Amazon, Apple, CVS Health, Google and OpenAI to pledge its company’s commitment to Diabetes & Obesity Prevention & Management. Within the diabetes and obesity category, Albertsons joins Noom, Virta Health and Welldoc, among others.

Specifically, Albertsons pledges to explore how its Sincerely Health platform can connect to CMS Aligned Networks for trusted, patient-centered and practical data exchange that will be accessible for all network types — health information networks and exchanges, Electronic Health Records (EHR), and tech platforms. 

[RELATED: Getting the Most Out of Health-and-Wellness Tech]

Sincerely Health platform’s diabetes and obesity tools will use participating customers’ history to provide them with more tailored guidance, offering direct assistance when appropriate and directing them to a health care professional when needed. Albertsons’ goal is to empower consumers to share and access their personal health information to make more informed health care decisions.

“Inspiring well-being is part of our company’s purpose, and we believe it is for everyone, which is why we created the Sincerely Health platform with online and in-store resources to help consumers and their families eat, live and feel better, all while rewarding healthy choices,” said Morris. “We are thrilled to collaborate alongside the White House, HHS, CMS and the many great partners across the digital health ecosystem to see how technology like Sincerely Health can empower Americans to more easily manage their health and wellness. We’re eager to explore how Sincerely Health can make health and wellness management more accessible and rewarding for communities across America.” 

Launched in February 2023, Sincerely Health is a lifestyle and wellness platform designed to help improve lives by connecting, educating, encouraging and rewarding customers on their health and wellness journey so they can make informed choices regarding food, physical activity, sleep and mindfulness. It was built in collaboration with health care providers, insurance companies and technology organizations who want to improve the health and well-being of every community they serve. 

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

More on Make Health Tech Great Again 

The Trump Administration’s Make Health Tech Great Again efforts focus on two broad areas: promoting a CMS Interoperability Framework to easily and seamlessly share information between patients and providers, and increasing the availability of personalized tools so that patients have the information and resources they need to make better health decisions.   

More than 60 companies pledged to work collaboratively to deliver results for the American people in the first quarter of 2026. Twenty-one networks pledged to meet the CMS Interoperability Framework criteria to become CMS Aligned Networks. Eleven health systems or providers committed to participate and support patient use, and seven EHRs committed to facilitate data exchange and help “kill the clipboard.”  

In addition, 30 companies pledged to promote real health outcomes with technology over the coming months. The new tools will use secure digital identity credentials to obtain medical records from CMS Aligned Networks that meet the CMS data sharing criteria. The apps will assist in the delivery of key services to beneficiaries including: 

  • Diabetes and obesity management;
  • The use of conversational AI assistants to help patients check symptoms, navigate care options, and schedule appointments, among other tasks; and
  • Tools to “kill the clipboard” by replacing paper intake forms with seamless digital check-in methods; and more.

A full list of companies who have currently pledged their support for CMS’ Health Tech Ecosystem initiative can be found here.

As of June 14, Albertsons Cos. operated 2,264 retail stores with 1,725 in-store pharmacies, 408 associated fuel centers, 22 dedicated distribution centers and 19 manufacturing facilities. The Boise, Idaho-based company operates stores across 35 states and the District of Columbia under more than 22 well-known banners. Albertsons is No. 9 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America

More Grocery Business News

Related Topics

Business Topic

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds