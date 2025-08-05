Albertsons Only Grocer to Sign Pledge to Make Health Technology Great Again

Albertsons Cos. was the only grocery retailer to sign the “Make Health Technology Great Again” pledge to modernize America’s digital health infrastructure.

During a July 30 White House "Make Health Tech Great Again" event hosted with the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), Albertsons CEO Susan Morris joined executives from major health care and information technology firms including Amazon, Apple, CVS Health, Google and OpenAI to pledge its company’s commitment to Diabetes & Obesity Prevention & Management. Within the diabetes and obesity category, Albertsons joins Noom, Virta Health and Welldoc, among others.

Specifically, Albertsons pledges to explore how its Sincerely Health platform can connect to CMS Aligned Networks for trusted, patient-centered and practical data exchange that will be accessible for all network types — health information networks and exchanges, Electronic Health Records (EHR), and tech platforms.

[RELATED: Getting the Most Out of Health-and-Wellness Tech]

Sincerely Health platform’s diabetes and obesity tools will use participating customers’ history to provide them with more tailored guidance, offering direct assistance when appropriate and directing them to a health care professional when needed. Albertsons’ goal is to empower consumers to share and access their personal health information to make more informed health care decisions.

“Inspiring well-being is part of our company’s purpose, and we believe it is for everyone, which is why we created the Sincerely Health platform with online and in-store resources to help consumers and their families eat, live and feel better, all while rewarding healthy choices,” said Morris. “We are thrilled to collaborate alongside the White House, HHS, CMS and the many great partners across the digital health ecosystem to see how technology like Sincerely Health can empower Americans to more easily manage their health and wellness. We’re eager to explore how Sincerely Health can make health and wellness management more accessible and rewarding for communities across America.”

Launched in February 2023, Sincerely Health is a lifestyle and wellness platform designed to help improve lives by connecting, educating, encouraging and rewarding customers on their health and wellness journey so they can make informed choices regarding food, physical activity, sleep and mindfulness. It was built in collaboration with health care providers, insurance companies and technology organizations who want to improve the health and well-being of every community they serve.