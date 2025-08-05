 Skip to main content

6 More States Sign Waivers Banning Certain Foods From SNAP Purchase

Modifications aimed at encouraging healthy choices, but others warn against unintended consequences
Lynn Petrak
Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins signs six new food choice state waivers that limit certain products, like candy and soda, from SNAP purchases.

During the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Great American Farmers Market held Aug. 4 at the National Mall in Washington, D.C., the agency announced that six more states have signed waivers allowing them to bar certain foods from being purchased with Supplemental Nutrition Assistance (SNAP) benefits. Those states – West Virginia, Florida, Colorado, Louisiana, Oklahoma and Texas – join six states that previously approved bans, all of which will go into effect in early 2026.

The SNAP waivers essentially redefine what types of products can be bought with government assistance. The specifics of the waivers vary by state: for example, soft drinks, energy drinks and candy are not eligible for SNAP purchases in Louisiana, while in West Virginia, soft drinks are the only item that is not allowed under the assistance program.

USDA and the Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. contend that the modifications are aimed at encouraging healthy eating. 

“For years, SNAP has used taxpayer dollars to fund soda and candy — products that fuel America’s diabetes and chronic disease epidemics. These waivers help put real food back at the center of the program and empower states to lead the charge in protecting public health. I thank these governors who have stepped up to request waivers, and I encourage others to follow their lead," Kennedy declared at the event, where he was joined Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins, U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Commissioner Dr. Marty Makary, Governor Kim Reynolds of Iowa and Governor Patrick Morrisey of West Virginia.

The other states that have banned junk food purchases are Nebraska, Iowa, Indiana, Arkansas, Idaho and Utah. 

“With the USDA's approval, starting on January 1, we’ll begin directing all SNAP dollars to the purchase of non-taxable food items, eliminating soft drinks, candy, and other taxable foods and beverages as eligible SNAP purchases. These changes will empower families to take charge of their health and achieve SNAP's foundational goal — meeting their nutritional needs,” Reynolds remarked.

Industry and consumer groups have responded to the changes in SNAP benefits. 

After the first six states announced the waivers in April, FMI – The Food Industry Association responded with a statement from President and CEO Leslie G. Sarasin, who noted, “FMI and our member companies support the goal of encouraging customers to utilize SNAP dollars to purchase nutrient dense foods. We have found that the best results are those that make resources available – like dietitian-supported recipes or curated shopping experiences and programs that enhance their ability to economically purchase fruits and vegetables and dairy while recognizing the limitations of the current average $6-per-person-per-day SNAP benefit. While pilots and waivers may have an important role, it is critical not to create chaos and confusion both in individual stores and through a jumbled mixture of varying state requirements – creating new program inefficiencies, longer grocery store lines and customer frustration. “

At that time, the National Grocers Association (NGA) also cautioned against unintended consequences among small grocers who must work with such waivers. “Restrictions tied to SNAP food purchases can have far-reaching consequences for Main Street businesses. Independent grocers are cornerstones of their local economies, and any disruption in the program or confusion caused by changes can affect store operations, workforce stability, and supply chain relationships,” NGA declared.

As of press time, FMI and NGA have not released statements in response to the latest round of waiver signings.

Nearly 42 million Americans receive SNAP benefits, according to USDA data. 

