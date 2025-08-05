6 More States Sign Waivers Banning Certain Foods From SNAP Purchase

During the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Great American Farmers Market held Aug. 4 at the National Mall in Washington, D.C., the agency announced that six more states have signed waivers allowing them to bar certain foods from being purchased with Supplemental Nutrition Assistance (SNAP) benefits. Those states – West Virginia, Florida, Colorado, Louisiana, Oklahoma and Texas – join six states that previously approved bans, all of which will go into effect in early 2026.

The SNAP waivers essentially redefine what types of products can be bought with government assistance. The specifics of the waivers vary by state: for example, soft drinks, energy drinks and candy are not eligible for SNAP purchases in Louisiana, while in West Virginia, soft drinks are the only item that is not allowed under the assistance program.

USDA and the Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. contend that the modifications are aimed at encouraging healthy eating.

“For years, SNAP has used taxpayer dollars to fund soda and candy — products that fuel America’s diabetes and chronic disease epidemics. These waivers help put real food back at the center of the program and empower states to lead the charge in protecting public health. I thank these governors who have stepped up to request waivers, and I encourage others to follow their lead," Kennedy declared at the event, where he was joined Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins, U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Commissioner Dr. Marty Makary, Governor Kim Reynolds of Iowa and Governor Patrick Morrisey of West Virginia.