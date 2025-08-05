6 More States Sign Waivers Banning Certain Foods From SNAP Purchase
The other states that have banned junk food purchases are Nebraska, Iowa, Indiana, Arkansas, Idaho and Utah.
“With the USDA's approval, starting on January 1, we’ll begin directing all SNAP dollars to the purchase of non-taxable food items, eliminating soft drinks, candy, and other taxable foods and beverages as eligible SNAP purchases. These changes will empower families to take charge of their health and achieve SNAP's foundational goal — meeting their nutritional needs,” Reynolds remarked.
Industry and consumer groups have responded to the changes in SNAP benefits.
After the first six states announced the waivers in April, FMI – The Food Industry Association responded with a statement from President and CEO Leslie G. Sarasin, who noted, “FMI and our member companies support the goal of encouraging customers to utilize SNAP dollars to purchase nutrient dense foods. We have found that the best results are those that make resources available – like dietitian-supported recipes or curated shopping experiences and programs that enhance their ability to economically purchase fruits and vegetables and dairy while recognizing the limitations of the current average $6-per-person-per-day SNAP benefit. While pilots and waivers may have an important role, it is critical not to create chaos and confusion both in individual stores and through a jumbled mixture of varying state requirements – creating new program inefficiencies, longer grocery store lines and customer frustration. “
At that time, the National Grocers Association (NGA) also cautioned against unintended consequences among small grocers who must work with such waivers. “Restrictions tied to SNAP food purchases can have far-reaching consequences for Main Street businesses. Independent grocers are cornerstones of their local economies, and any disruption in the program or confusion caused by changes can affect store operations, workforce stability, and supply chain relationships,” NGA declared.
As of press time, FMI and NGA have not released statements in response to the latest round of waiver signings.
Nearly 42 million Americans receive SNAP benefits, according to USDA data.