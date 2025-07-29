States Sue Trump Administration Over Privacy Concerns Related to New SNAP Demands

California receives roughly $1 billion a year in order to administer SNAP, and Attorney General Rob Bonta says any delay in that funding could be catastrophic for its residents who rely on the program to put food on the table.

California Attorney General Rob Bonta, leading a coalition of 21 attorneys general with New York Attorney General Letitia James, has filed a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California that challenges the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) demand that states turn over detailed, personal information about millions of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients. The coalition argues that this demand violates multiple federal privacy laws and the U.S. Constitution.

SNAP is a federally funded, state-administered program that provides billions of dollars in food assistance to low-income families across the country, ensuring they can purchase groceries for themselves and their family members. SNAP applicants provide their private information on the understanding, backed by long-standing state and federal laws, that their information will not be used for unrelated purposes.

[RELATED: SNAP Key to Bolstering Retail Food Resilience in Low-Income Areas]

The USDA, which administers SNAP, made a demand in May that states turn over personal information on all SNAP applicants and recipients, including social security numbers and home addresses, dating back five years. As reported by NPR, the agency recently broadened the scope of information it is collecting to include other data points, including immigration status and information about household members.

The federal government’s stated justifications for its data demands was to “prevent fraud and abuse.”

However, the lawsuit argues that these demands violate multiple federal privacy laws; fail to meet the public comment requirements for this type of action; exceed USDA’s statutory authority; and violate the Spending Clause.