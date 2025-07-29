States Sue Trump Administration Over Privacy Concerns Related to New SNAP Demands
The USDA has threatened states with potential SNAP funding cuts if they refuse to comply with its demands. States argue that they have been put in the impossible position of either complying and violating the law, or protecting their residents’ personal information while jeopardizing funding used to administer the SNAP program.
“This unprecedented demand that states turn over SNAP data violates all kinds of state and federal privacy laws and further breaks the trust between the federal government and the people it serves," said Attorney General Bonta. "The President doesn’t get to change the rules in the middle of the game, no matter how much he may want to.”
[RELATED: Independent Grocers Head Industry Fight Against Proposed SNAP Cuts]
In the 60 years states have administered SNAP, the federal government and state agencies have worked together to build a process for ensuring that only eligible individuals receive benefits. The USDA has described SNAP as having “one of the most rigorous quality control systems in the federal government.” The lawsuit points out that those systems have never required that states turn over sensitive, personally identifying information about millions of Americans without any meaningful restrictions on how that information is used or shared with other agencies.
The coalition is seeking a court judgment declaring that the administration cannot disclose the requested SNAP data to the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) or the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) for any purposes other than SNAP administration. The group asks the court to declare the administration’s new policy illegal and prevent enforcement.
Attorneys General Bonta and James lead the attorneys general of Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, the District of Columbia, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oregon, Rhode Island, Washington, and Wisconsin, as well as the state of Kentucky, in filing the lawsuit.