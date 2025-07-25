North American Produce Industry Urges Governments to Restore Stable Trading Environment
While the associations acknowledge each country’s right to address unfair trade practices, they caution that tariffs on perishable goods cause immediate and disproportionate harm to the supply chain. The organizations are urging leaders to pursue a collaborative, long-term trade agreement that brings stability and predictability to the marketplace.
“Our organizations remain committed to supporting fair and open trade,” said Burns and Lemaire in a joint statement. “We stand ready to work with all three governments to reach a solution that protects consumers, ensures food security and strengthens the agricultural economies of North America.”
In 2024 alone, the United States exported nearly $5.5 billion in fresh produce to Canada. According to the organizations, it also imported more than 24 billion pounds of fresh produce from Mexico — valued at $19.6 billion — and exported more than $1.7 billion into Mexico.
The Trump administration said last week that it was imposing a 17% tariff on most fresh Mexican tomatoes, as reported by CBS News. The United States gets around 70% of its tomatoes from Mexico, according to the Florida Tomato Exchange. Roughly $3 billion worth of tomatoes are exported from Mexico to the United States every year, an almost threefold jump over the past 15 years, federal data shows.
Supporters argue that the tariffs could give a boost to the domestic tomato industry, which the Florida Tomato Exchange says has been "decimated by an influx of cheap Mexican tomatoes." Others warn, however, that the move could lead to higher prices and harm U.S. companies that rely on imported tomatoes.
