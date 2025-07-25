 Skip to main content

North American Produce Industry Urges Governments to Restore Stable Trading Environment

Groups stress interdependence of produce supply chain and severe consequences tariffs have on growers, exporters, retailers and consumers
Marian Zboraj, Progressive Grocer
Produce trade groups are strongly urging North American governments to work together to reach a long-term agreement that will restore a stable trading environment for essential products.

The Canadian Produce Marketing Association (CPMA) and the International Fresh Produce Association (IFPA), joined by more than a dozen other representatives of the North American fresh fruit and vegetable sector, are urging the leaders of the United States, Mexico and Canada to swiftly resolve ongoing tariff disputes that threaten the affordability, accessibility and stability of fresh produce supplies across the continent.

In a joint letter addressed to U.S. President Donald Trump, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, the groups stressed the interdependence of the North American produce supply chain and the severe consequences that tariffs impose on growers, exporters, retailers and consumers.

“The fresh produce supply chain is one of the most deeply integrated in the world, with cross-border trade between our nations ensuring year-round access to healthy fruits and vegetables,” said Cathy Burns, CEO of Washington D.C.-based IAFP. “Consistent access to safe, nutritious produce is essential to addressing chronic health challenges. Tariffs on these vital goods disrupt that balance — driving up grocery costs, reducing availability, and placing significant strain on the businesses that grow, ship and deliver our food.”

"We stand with our domestic and global colleagues in demanding that leaders prioritize swift and collaborative resolution to safeguard the continental supply of fresh produce,” noted Ron Lemaire, president of the Ottawa, Ontario-based CPMA. The not-for-profit organization represents a diverse membership made up of every segment of the produce industry supply chain responsible for 90% of the fresh fruit and vegetable sales in Canada. 

While the associations acknowledge each country’s right to address unfair trade practices, they caution that tariffs on perishable goods cause immediate and disproportionate harm to the supply chain. The organizations are urging leaders to pursue a collaborative, long-term trade agreement that brings stability and predictability to the marketplace.

“Our organizations remain committed to supporting fair and open trade,” said Burns and Lemaire in a joint statement. “We stand ready to work with all three governments to reach a solution that protects consumers, ensures food security and strengthens the agricultural economies of North America.”

In 2024 alone, the United States exported nearly $5.5 billion in fresh produce to Canada. According to the organizations, it also imported more than 24 billion pounds of fresh produce from Mexico — valued at $19.6 billion — and exported more than $1.7 billion into Mexico. 

The Trump administration said last week that it was imposing a 17% tariff on most fresh Mexican tomatoes, as reported by CBS News. The United States gets around 70% of its tomatoes from Mexico, according to the Florida Tomato Exchange. Roughly $3 billion worth of tomatoes are exported from Mexico to the United States every year, an almost threefold jump over the past 15 years, federal data shows.

Supporters argue that the tariffs could give a boost to the domestic tomato industry, which the Florida Tomato Exchange says has been "decimated by an influx of cheap Mexican tomatoes." Others warn, however, that the move could lead to higher prices and harm U.S. companies that rely on imported tomatoes.

IFPA is the largest and most diverse international association serving the entire fresh produce and floral supply chain, and the only organization to seamlessly integrate world-facing advocacy and industry-facing support. IFPA represents member companies ranging from small family businesses to the largest international corporations throughout the global fresh fruit and vegetable supply chain, including growers, shippers, fresh-cut processors, wholesalers, distributors, retailers, foodservice operators, industry suppliers and allied associations.

