North American Produce Industry Urges Governments to Restore Stable Trading Environment

Produce trade groups are strongly urging North American governments to work together to reach a long-term agreement that will restore a stable trading environment for essential products.

The Canadian Produce Marketing Association (CPMA) and the International Fresh Produce Association (IFPA), joined by more than a dozen other representatives of the North American fresh fruit and vegetable sector, are urging the leaders of the United States, Mexico and Canada to swiftly resolve ongoing tariff disputes that threaten the affordability, accessibility and stability of fresh produce supplies across the continent.

In a joint letter addressed to U.S. President Donald Trump, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, the groups stressed the interdependence of the North American produce supply chain and the severe consequences that tariffs impose on growers, exporters, retailers and consumers.

“The fresh produce supply chain is one of the most deeply integrated in the world, with cross-border trade between our nations ensuring year-round access to healthy fruits and vegetables,” said Cathy Burns, CEO of Washington D.C.-based IAFP. “Consistent access to safe, nutritious produce is essential to addressing chronic health challenges. Tariffs on these vital goods disrupt that balance — driving up grocery costs, reducing availability, and placing significant strain on the businesses that grow, ship and deliver our food.”

"We stand with our domestic and global colleagues in demanding that leaders prioritize swift and collaborative resolution to safeguard the continental supply of fresh produce,” noted Ron Lemaire, president of the Ottawa, Ontario-based CPMA. The not-for-profit organization represents a diverse membership made up of every segment of the produce industry supply chain responsible for 90% of the fresh fruit and vegetable sales in Canada.