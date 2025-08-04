Stop & Shop Tries to Rebuild Customer Trust With New Brand Campaign

“When our customers walk into our stores, we want them to immediately feel that their feedback has been heard, and that they are getting great deals by choosing to shop with us. Rebuilding this customer trust takes time, and we are committed to earning it one trip, one cart, and one conversation at a time, said Karen Mitchell, chief marketing officer at Stop & Shop. “This campaign is a fresh, authentic way to show how we’re evolving – offering better value, quality products and a broad assortment, and a shopping experience that feels both reliable and welcoming. Justin brings this to life in a way that is fun, memorable, and unequivocally Stop & Shop.”

The new campaign will run across the banner’s Northeast footprint of Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, Rhode Island and Connecticut, across mixed media including TV, CTV, radio, digital media, online videos, and paid social. In-store extensions will connect the campaign to customers’ real-world shopping trips, supported by placements in Stop & Shop’s owned channels, including Savory magazine, and its weekly circular.

“Stop & Shop is making a lot of great changes to improve the shopping experience for their customers. Creating the character of the overly enthusiastic associate, Justin, allowed us to convey the genuine commitment of the brand in a welcoming way,” said Pam Fraser, creative director at Cincinnati-based Curiosity. “After an extensive search, we knew we made the right decision casting Stuart Hicar as Justin. He kept us laughing constantly, on and off camera, and we look forward to him being the face of the brand for years to come.”

The Good Things Are in Store campaign will evolve over time to highlight Stop & Shop’s broader strategic pillars, including quality, assortment and freshness.

View the current campaign spots here: Attention Shoppers, Passion, Dusting and Cardio.

Meanwhile, another Ahold Delhaize USA banner that was involved in the security breach has also launched a new brand campaign. Hannaford Supermarkets recently introduced its “All for Good” brand campaign, which demonstrates how the grocery and pharmacy retailer creates “more good” for the customers and communities it serves. The All for Good campaign is currently rolling out across Hannaford’s footprint in New England and New York, and is brought to life via television, radio, social media, digital and out-of-home platforms.

Stop & Shop employs over 50,000 associates and operates more than 350 stores throughout Connecticut, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New York, and New Jersey. Parent company Ahold Delhaize is one of the world’s largest food retail groups. The Zaandam, Netherlands-based company’s family of local brands serves 63 million customers each week, both in stores and online, in the United States, Europe and Indonesia. Together, these brands employ more than 402,000 associates in 7,716 grocery and specialty stores. The Ahold Delhaize USA division is No. 11 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Retailers of the Century and among the 10 Most Sustainable Grocers of 2025.