 Skip to main content

EXCLUSIVE: How Sustainability Is a Package Deal for KIND Snacks

Progressive Grocer talks with brand leaders about how new paper wrapper exemplifies its broader emphasis
Lynn Petrak
Lynn Petrak, Progressive Grocer
KIND Bar wrapper
KIND bars in recyclable wrappers will be available at around 160 Whole Foods stores in three U.S. regions through Oct. 1.

KIND Snacks is living up to the brand name in efforts to lighten its eco footprint. The New York City-based company is currently testing a curbside recyclable paper wrapper for a nutrition bar product sold at Whole Foods Market.

“KIND has always been an advocate brand, and it makes sense that we focus not only on body and community but planet, since health and wellness and sustainability are inextricably linked. Our name is KIND, and consumers expect us to be sustainable and to do the kinder thing,” Lindsay Philpott, senior manager of sustainability communications, told Progressive Grocer in a recent interview.

[RELATED: Whole Foods Market Unveils Biodiversity Initiative]

The development of a wrapper made from pulpable paper is part of the company’s goal of ensuring that all packaging is designed for recyclability by 2030. “We thought, ‘What is recyclable in today’s infrastructure?’ and the answer is really paper,” Philpott recalled. 

The brand worked with packaging partner Printpack to create the wrapper and first tested the item on its direct-to-consumer site. 

“We think paper will scale faster. Nothing is 100% yet, but as a company a few years ago, we said, ‘We want to get out there and make steps forward,'” shared Kerri Clark, VP of packaging research and development. “The first pilot gave us a great way to start learning the technical aspects of shelf life, transit testing and machineability and since then, we’ve processed the learnings.”

In this second test with a retailer, KIND Chocolate Nuts & Sea Salt single bars in the eco-friendlier wrapper are now sold exclusively at select Whole Foods Market stores. The products will be on shelf at certain stores in Connecticut, New Jersey, New York, Texas, southern California through Oct. 1.

KIND chose Whole Foods for its shared commitment to curbing waste. 

“Whole Foods was a natural partner, when we were thinking of retailers we wanted to test this at scale with. We knew we needed a purpose-driven company who matched our values and who was willing to give us shelf space,” Philpott explained.

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

During this test-and-learn program, the company will use feedback on how the product holds up and is received by consumers. 

“That is an important part of this. For the paper wrapper, we work closely with the consumer insights team to test ways that the consumer experience is affected by switching over packaging – ‘Does it taste the same way?’ or ‘Can I throw it in my bag?'’’ Philpott said. “We want to make sure we are not solving one problem and creating another.” 

According to Philpott and Clark, the first DTC pilot garnered positive feedback, including a high re-purchase intent. 

As KIND aims to reduce package waste, the company is encouraging customers who buy the product to recycle the wrapper. 

“We call out recyclability on the carton and on the wrapper to make sure that consumers understand. The goal is for the consumer to recycle it, and we want to make sure its clear,” said Philpott.

The packaging pilot is one facet of KIND’s broad sustainability program that includes three pillars of sustainable sourcing, sustainable packaging and reduced emissions. Another recent area of focus is the embrace of regenerative agricultural practices for almonds used as ingredients.

In addition to conducting test-and-learn initiatives that help its business, KIND is also intent on sharing success stories. “Sustainability is so big and complex, and if you go in different directions, it can be overwhelming. The sharing of learnings is critically important,” Clark pointed out.

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

More Grocery Business News

Related Topics

Business Topic

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds