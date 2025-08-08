EXCLUSIVE: How Sustainability Is a Package Deal for KIND Snacks
During this test-and-learn program, the company will use feedback on how the product holds up and is received by consumers.
“That is an important part of this. For the paper wrapper, we work closely with the consumer insights team to test ways that the consumer experience is affected by switching over packaging – ‘Does it taste the same way?’ or ‘Can I throw it in my bag?'’’ Philpott said. “We want to make sure we are not solving one problem and creating another.”
According to Philpott and Clark, the first DTC pilot garnered positive feedback, including a high re-purchase intent.
As KIND aims to reduce package waste, the company is encouraging customers who buy the product to recycle the wrapper.
“We call out recyclability on the carton and on the wrapper to make sure that consumers understand. The goal is for the consumer to recycle it, and we want to make sure its clear,” said Philpott.
The packaging pilot is one facet of KIND’s broad sustainability program that includes three pillars of sustainable sourcing, sustainable packaging and reduced emissions. Another recent area of focus is the embrace of regenerative agricultural practices for almonds used as ingredients.
In addition to conducting test-and-learn initiatives that help its business, KIND is also intent on sharing success stories. “Sustainability is so big and complex, and if you go in different directions, it can be overwhelming. The sharing of learnings is critically important,” Clark pointed out.