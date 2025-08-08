EXCLUSIVE: How Sustainability Is a Package Deal for KIND Snacks

KIND bars in recyclable wrappers will be available at around 160 Whole Foods stores in three U.S. regions through Oct. 1.

KIND Snacks is living up to the brand name in efforts to lighten its eco footprint. The New York City-based company is currently testing a curbside recyclable paper wrapper for a nutrition bar product sold at Whole Foods Market.

“KIND has always been an advocate brand, and it makes sense that we focus not only on body and community but planet, since health and wellness and sustainability are inextricably linked. Our name is KIND, and consumers expect us to be sustainable and to do the kinder thing,” Lindsay Philpott, senior manager of sustainability communications, told Progressive Grocer in a recent interview.

The development of a wrapper made from pulpable paper is part of the company’s goal of ensuring that all packaging is designed for recyclability by 2030. “We thought, ‘What is recyclable in today’s infrastructure?’ and the answer is really paper,” Philpott recalled.

The brand worked with packaging partner Printpack to create the wrapper and first tested the item on its direct-to-consumer site.

“We think paper will scale faster. Nothing is 100% yet, but as a company a few years ago, we said, ‘We want to get out there and make steps forward,'” shared Kerri Clark, VP of packaging research and development. “The first pilot gave us a great way to start learning the technical aspects of shelf life, transit testing and machineability and since then, we’ve processed the learnings.”

In this second test with a retailer, KIND Chocolate Nuts & Sea Salt single bars in the eco-friendlier wrapper are now sold exclusively at select Whole Foods Market stores. The products will be on shelf at certain stores in Connecticut, New Jersey, New York, Texas, southern California through Oct. 1.

KIND chose Whole Foods for its shared commitment to curbing waste.

“Whole Foods was a natural partner, when we were thinking of retailers we wanted to test this at scale with. We knew we needed a purpose-driven company who matched our values and who was willing to give us shelf space,” Philpott explained.