Publix Reports Increased Sales, Comps for Q2

As for the first half of 2025, Publix’s sales were $31.4 billion, a 6.2% increase from $29.6 billion during the same period in 2024. Comparable store sales for that period increased 5%, and net earnings were $2.4 billion, compared to $2.3 billion in 2024, an increase of 2.1%.

Meanwhile, Publix has had an impressive showing in recent consumer rankings. The grocer ranked second among brick-and-mortar supermarket pharmacies in the latest the J.D. Power 2025 U.S. Pharmacy Study, and also took the top spot in the Supermarket category of Newsweek’s list of America’s Best Retailers 2025, an annual ranking released in partnership with market research firm Statista.

Employee-owned Publix has 255,000-plus associates and more than 1,300 supermarkets in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, Tennessee, North Carolina, Virginia and Kentucky. The Lakeland, Fla.-based company is No. 10 on the PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named Publix one of its Retailers of the Century.