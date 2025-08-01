 Skip to main content

Publix Reports Increased Sales, Comps for Q2

Grocer’s net sales rose an impressive 41.5% year-over-year
Emily Crowe, Progressive Grocer
Publix in South Carolina
Publix shared impressive financial results for its second quarter, ended June 28.

Publix Super Markets gained positive momentum in its second quarter, ended June 28. The grocer reported sales of $15.6 billion for the period, a 7.3% year-over-year increase from $14.5 billion in 2024. Q2 comparable store sales increased 6%, while net sales increased 41.5% YoY to $1.4 billion.

Earnings per share for the quarter increased to $0.42 per share, up from $0.29 per share in 2024. Effective Aug. 1, the company’s stock price has increased from $20.20 per share to $21.15 per share. 

“Next month, we will celebrate Publix’s 95th anniversary,” said CEO Kevin Murphy. “I’m proud our associates continue to deliver on the vision our founder had when he started this special company.”

As for the first half of 2025, Publix’s sales were $31.4 billion, a 6.2% increase from $29.6 billion during the same period in 2024. Comparable store sales for that period increased 5%, and net earnings were $2.4 billion, compared to $2.3 billion in 2024, an increase of 2.1%. 

Meanwhile, Publix has had an impressive showing in recent consumer rankings. The grocer ranked second among brick-and-mortar supermarket pharmacies in the latest the J.D. Power 2025 U.S. Pharmacy Study, and also took the top spot in the Supermarket category of Newsweek’s list of America’s Best Retailers 2025, an annual ranking released in partnership with market research firm Statista.

Employee-owned Publix has 255,000-plus associates and more than 1,300 supermarkets in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, Tennessee, North Carolina, Virginia and Kentucky. The Lakeland, Fla.-based company is No. 10 on the PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named Publix one of its Retailers of the Century.

