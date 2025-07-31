Save Mart Prepares for Expansion in California’s Central Valley

Executive from Save Mart and Cal Gold Development Corp. joined forces to break ground on a new grocery store in Manteca, Calif.

The Save Mart Companies has broken ground on a new location in Manteca, Calif. The 52,000-square-foot Save Mart will anchor the Marketplace @ Main Shopping Center, and is expected to open in summer 2026.

The store will feature full-service floral, produce, meat, deli and bakery departments, as well as an eatery with an outdoor patio. Pickup and delivery will be available through Savemart.com and third-party marketplaces, plus the location will have Amazon return kiosks.

Additionally, the new location will be 100% electric and feature an energy-efficient, natural CO2 refrigeration system.

"With this future Save Mart store, we are proud to provide even more convenience to our friends and neighbors in South Manteca,” said Jim Perkins, president of The Save Mart Companies. “We will deliver a best-in-class shopping experience rooted in our promise of everyday lower prices and exceptional quality, while also creating more employment opportunities in the region."

The Save Mart Companies operates 193 Save Mart, Lucky, and FoodMaxx stores in neighborhoods throughout California and Western Nevada, as well as 11 Roth’s and Chuck’s Fresh Markets in Oregon and Washington. The Modesto, Calif.-based regional grocery chain has more than 12,000 associates and is No. 57 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.