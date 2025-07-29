Whole Foods Market Unveils Biodiversity Initiative

Whole Foods Market has partnered with non-profit regenerative farming organization Mad Agriculture to begin a national biodiversity highway initiative that aims to reconstruct native ecosystems across farmland in the United States.

The program will begin in and around the Lowery Creek Watershed in Wisconsin, and seeks to create a connected highway of climate-resilient habitats. It will build a practical model for reconstructing ecosystems by restoring biodiversity, improving soil and water health, and strengthening the long-term resilience of the food system.

According to Whole Foods, linking farms, watersheds and wild areas will help reduce fragmentation, support pollinators and wildlife, and help buffer communities from climate impacts like flooding and erosion.

“Teaming up with Mad Agriculture represents a meaningful step forward in our commitment to improving ecosystem health and fostering climate resilience,” said Jason Buechel, CEO at Whole Foods Market. “This initiative is about rethinking how we care for the land and support the people who grow our food.”

Continued Buechel: “As the program expands, it will forge a more connected, resilient landscape — supporting biodiversity and more sustainable farming for generations to come. It’s one of the most exciting efforts we’ve launched this year, and it builds on the momentum and progress outlined in our 2024 Impact Report.”