Whole Foods Market Unveils Biodiversity Initiative
Whole Foods has pledged up to $500,000 in matching funds to accelerate the $1 million in collective investment from food system stakeholders, including Applegate, Bob’s Red Mill, The Campbell’s Co., New Belgium Brewing, OLIPOP, UNFI, UNFI Foundation, west~bourne and Yogi Tea.
“This initiative is laying the groundwork for a new kind of agriculture,” said Omar de Kok-Mercado, director of wilding at Mad Agriculture. “The biodiversity highway is a blueprint for the next era of American infrastructure. Not just pipes and roads but living systems that restore function to land. It operationalizes perennial agriculture at scale, connecting ecological health to economic resilience. We’re not restoring the past — we’re engineering the future, one corridor at a time.”
