Whole Foods Market Unveils Biodiversity Initiative

Natural retailer and Mad Agriculture aim to reconstruct ecosystems across the U.S.
Emily Crowe, Progressive Grocer
Whole Foods Market is working with Mad Agriculture to protect biodiversity.

Whole Foods Market has partnered with non-profit regenerative farming organization Mad Agriculture to begin a national biodiversity highway initiative that aims to reconstruct native ecosystems across farmland in the United States.

The program will begin in and around the Lowery Creek Watershed in Wisconsin, and seeks to create a connected highway of climate-resilient habitats. It will build a practical model for reconstructing ecosystems by restoring biodiversity, improving soil and water health, and strengthening the long-term resilience of the food system.

According to Whole Foods, linking farms, watersheds and wild areas will help reduce fragmentation, support pollinators and wildlife, and help buffer communities from climate impacts like flooding and erosion.

“Teaming up with Mad Agriculture represents a meaningful step forward in our commitment to improving ecosystem health and fostering climate resilience,” said Jason Buechel, CEO at Whole Foods Market. “This initiative is about rethinking how we care for the land and support the people who grow our food.”

Continued Buechel: “As the program expands, it will forge a more connected, resilient landscape — supporting biodiversity and more sustainable farming for generations to come. It’s one of the most exciting efforts we’ve launched this year, and it builds on the momentum and progress outlined in our 2024 Impact Report.”

Whole Foods has pledged up to $500,000 in matching funds to accelerate the $1 million in collective investment from food system stakeholders, including Applegate, Bob’s Red Mill, The Campbell’s Co., New Belgium Brewing, OLIPOP, UNFI, UNFI Foundation, west~bourne and Yogi Tea. 

“This initiative is laying the groundwork for a new kind of agriculture,” said Omar de Kok-Mercado, director of wilding at Mad Agriculture. “The biodiversity highway is a blueprint for the next era of American infrastructure. Not just pipes and roads but living systems that restore function to land. It operationalizes perennial agriculture at scale, connecting ecological health to economic resilience. We’re not restoring the past — we’re engineering the future, one corridor at a time.”

Part of Amazon’s Worldwide Grocery Stores, Austin, Texas-based Whole Foods serves customers in more than 535 stores across the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. Parent company Amazon is No. 2 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company among its 10 Most Sustainable Grocers of 2025.

