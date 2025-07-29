Pharmacy Customers Prefer Supermarkets Over Drug Stores

Retail Rankings

According to J.D. Power's report, Sam’s Club ranks highest among brick-and-mortar mass merchandiser pharmacies for a 10th consecutive year, with a score of 778. Costco Wholesale (765) ranks second.

[RELATED: Sam’s Club to Provide BetterWay Blood Testing]

Wegmans Food Markets ranks highest among brick-and-mortar supermarket pharmacies with a score of 764. Publix Super Markets (760) ranks second and H-E-B (756) ranks third.

PillPack by Amazon Pharmacy ranks highest in the mail order segment for the second consecutive year, with a score of 745. Kaiser Permanente Pharmacy (740) ranks second and Amazon Pharmacy (734) ranks third.

Big Opportunities

“Chain drug store customers are significantly more likely than supermarket or mass market merchandiser pharmacy customers to say they ‘definitely will’ or ‘probably will’ switch pharmacies in the next 12 months,” said Christopher Lis, managing director of global healthcare intelligence at J.D. Power. “That openness to switching, combined with steadily increasing satisfaction scores at mail order pharmacies, helps set the stage for a tipping point in the pharmacy space.”

Following Rite Aid’s second bankruptcy filing, the drug store chain entered into a series of sales and pharmacy services transition agreements to ensure that its customers receive continuous care. Those deals include the rolling transition of pharmacy assets from more than 1,000 Rite Aid locations across the United States to various operators, including supermarket chains Giant Eagle and Albertsons Cos.

The pharmacy space is a particular focus for Albertsons. For its first quarter ending June 14, a 20% growth in pharmacy was cited as being the primary driver in sales and other revenue.

“Cross-shoppers between grocery and pharmacy are exceptionally valuable,” noted CEO Susan Morris during the company’s earnings call. “Over time, these customers visit the store four times more often and buy significantly more groceries with us, resulting in outsized customer lifetime value across the entire store. For this reason, in addition to the market share opportunity competitor closings are creating for us, we are also continuing to invest in our pharmacy and health digital platform. Through this platform, we are also launching customized omnichannel benefits that are not only attracting new customers, but also converting existing pharmacy- and grocery-only customers to become cross-shoppers.”

Mass merchant Walmart is also making a play for the lucrative pharmacy space. The retailer recently opened one of its largest centralized prescription processing facility to date, in Frederick, Md. The 102,000-square-foot state-of-the-art site is designed to fulfill up to 100,000 prescriptions a day, supporting more than 700 stores across 16 states and Washington, D.C. With this launch, Walmart continues to scale its Central Fill operations to meet the growing demand for faster, more convenient pharmacy services, including online shopping with fast delivery of prescriptions, as well as pharmacist-provided clinical services.

“This facility represents the next chapter in how we care for our customers,” said Kevin Host, SVP of pharmacy at Walmart. “With greater efficiency behind the scenes, our pharmacists can spend more time in front of patients — offering expert guidance, building trust and delivering better health outcomes.”

Furthermore, Amazon is stepping up its pharmacy approach with several recent updates. Caregivers can now manage medications for their loved ones from their own Amazon Pharmacy account, while customers on Medicare can now access PillPack.

“These updates deliver what our customers have been asking for — simpler medication management for themselves and their loved ones,” said John Love, VP of Amazon Pharmacy. “Whether you’re a caregiver juggling multiple prescriptions for an aging parent, or a customer who could benefit from the convenience of pre-sorted packets delivered reliably each month, we’re removing barriers and making pharmacy work better for you.”

J.D. Power is a global leader in consumer insights, advisory services, and data and analytics. The company has offices in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.