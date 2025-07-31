 Skip to main content

Sprouts Farmers Market CEO Lauds ‘Excellent’ Q2 Results

Fast-growing specialty grocer ended the quarter with $2.2 billion in net sales
Emily Crowe, Progressive Grocer
Sprouts added 12 new stores in the second quarter, ended June 29.

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. had an impressive second quarter showing, starting with $2.2 billion in net sales, marking a 17% year-over-year increase. For the 13-week second quarter ended June 29, the specialty grocer also saw comparable store sales growth of 10.2%.

Diluted earnings per share for Q2 were $1.35, compared to diluted earnings per share of $0.94 in the same period in 2024. 

"We are pleased with our excellent results for the second quarter," said Jack Sinclair, CEO. "Our dedicated team members have consistently focused on understanding and meeting the needs of our target customers. Our investments in operations, self-distribution, customer personalization, and team member development all set the stage for exciting future growth.”

Sprouts ended the quarter with $261 million in cash and cash equivalents and zero balance on its $700 million revolving credit facility.

Earlier this week, the company revealed the closing of a $600 million revolving credit facility under a credit agreement dated July 25. The revolving credit facility refinances the company’s previous $700 million revolving credit facility, which was replaced in connection with Sprouts’ entry into the new revolving credit facility. 

Sprouts, considered one of the largest and fastest-growing specialty retailers of fresh, natural and organic food in the U.S., opened 12 new stores during the quarter, bringing its overall total to 455 stores in 24 states.

Upcoming grand openings include the following sites:

  • Aug. 8: 19160 W. Bellfort St., Richmond, Texas
  • Aug. 22: 110 E. 36th St., Charlotte, N.C.
  • Aug. 29: 9622 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, Tenn.
  • Sept. 2: 3193 Market St., #110, Carson City, Nev.
  • Sept. 12: 800 Main St., Providence Village, Texas

As for its Q3 outlook, Sprouts expects comparable store sales growth of 6.0% to 8.0% and diluted earnings per share of $1.12 to $1.16. As for the full year, net sales growth of 14.5% to 16.0% and comparable store sales growth of 7.5% to 9.0% are anticipated.

Meanwhile, Sprouts officially launched its loyalty program last week. Shoppers in the retailer’s home state of Arizona can now sign up for Sprouts Rewards and take advantage of a variety of personalized offers. The program will expand to other stores across its footprint, with customers around the country able to sign up by the end of the year.

Phoenix-based Sprouts employs approximately 35,000 associates and operates more than 450 stores in 24 states nationwide. The grocer is No. 52 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer's 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. The company was also named PG’s 2024 Retailer of the Year.

