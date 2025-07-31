Sprouts Farmers Market CEO Lauds ‘Excellent’ Q2 Results

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. had an impressive second quarter showing, starting with $2.2 billion in net sales, marking a 17% year-over-year increase. For the 13-week second quarter ended June 29, the specialty grocer also saw comparable store sales growth of 10.2%.

Diluted earnings per share for Q2 were $1.35, compared to diluted earnings per share of $0.94 in the same period in 2024.

"We are pleased with our excellent results for the second quarter," said Jack Sinclair, CEO. "Our dedicated team members have consistently focused on understanding and meeting the needs of our target customers. Our investments in operations, self-distribution, customer personalization, and team member development all set the stage for exciting future growth.”

Sprouts ended the quarter with $261 million in cash and cash equivalents and zero balance on its $700 million revolving credit facility.

Earlier this week, the company revealed the closing of a $600 million revolving credit facility under a credit agreement dated July 25. The revolving credit facility refinances the company’s previous $700 million revolving credit facility, which was replaced in connection with Sprouts’ entry into the new revolving credit facility.