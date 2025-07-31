Sprouts Farmers Market CEO Lauds ‘Excellent’ Q2 Results
Sprouts, considered one of the largest and fastest-growing specialty retailers of fresh, natural and organic food in the U.S., opened 12 new stores during the quarter, bringing its overall total to 455 stores in 24 states.
Upcoming grand openings include the following sites:
- Aug. 8: 19160 W. Bellfort St., Richmond, Texas
- Aug. 22: 110 E. 36th St., Charlotte, N.C.
- Aug. 29: 9622 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, Tenn.
- Sept. 2: 3193 Market St., #110, Carson City, Nev.
- Sept. 12: 800 Main St., Providence Village, Texas
As for its Q3 outlook, Sprouts expects comparable store sales growth of 6.0% to 8.0% and diluted earnings per share of $1.12 to $1.16. As for the full year, net sales growth of 14.5% to 16.0% and comparable store sales growth of 7.5% to 9.0% are anticipated.
Meanwhile, Sprouts officially launched its loyalty program last week. Shoppers in the retailer’s home state of Arizona can now sign up for Sprouts Rewards and take advantage of a variety of personalized offers. The program will expand to other stores across its footprint, with customers around the country able to sign up by the end of the year.
Phoenix-based Sprouts employs approximately 35,000 associates and operates more than 450 stores in 24 states nationwide. The grocer is No. 52 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer's 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. The company was also named PG’s 2024 Retailer of the Year.