Who Are America’s Best Food Retailers for 2025?

Publix took the top spot in the Supermarket category in this year's Newsweek ranking of America's Best Retailers.

Newsweek has revealed America’s Best Retailers 2025, an annual ranking released in partnership with market research firm Statista.

An independent survey of more than 140,000 was conducted between January and February 2025, all of which either made purchases, used services or gathered information about products or services in the past three years. The survey was conducted on retailers from 43 categories, including several food retail categories.

The final rankings were based on the likelihood of recommendation and other evaluation criteria, including products, customer service, atmosphere, accessibility and shop layout.

In the Supermarket category, Publix Super Markets took the top spot, followed by Wegmans Food Markets, The Kroger Co., Giant Eagle and Safeway, respectively.

Trader Joe’s was No. 1 in the Discount Supermarket category, with ALDI at No. 2 and WinCo Foods No. 3.

The Top 5 companies in the Superstores & Warehouse Club Stores category are as follows:

Costco Wholesale Corp. Sam’s Club Meijer Target BJ’s Wholesale Club

Buc-ee’s was No. 1 in the Convenience Store category, Walmart Pharmacy took the top spot in Pharmacies & Drugstores, and The Fresh Market ranked No. 1 in the Specialty/Natural/Ethnic Grocers category.

“We are honored to be recognized as a top retailer in the grocery industry by Newsweek and Statista Inc.,” said The Fresh Market CEO Brian Johnson. “This award is a testament to the passion our team members pour into their work every day, creating exceptional guest experiences and serving our signature brand of Impeccable Hospitality. Our team members truly are difference-makers.”

Full methodology for the ranking is available online.