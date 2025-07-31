Natural Grocers to Mark 70th Anniversary in August

Natural Grocer's upcoming retro-themed sales event will offer savings of up to 60% off more than 500 items, giveaways and the chance to win a Mustang Mach-E Premium.

Organic and natural food retailer Natural Grocers is celebrating 70 years in business with a retro-themed sales event offering savings of up to 60% off more than 500 items, giveaways and the chance to win a Mustang Mach-E Premium. The event will take place Aug. 14-16.

“As we mark our 70th anniversary, we’re proud to carry forward the vision my grandparents, Margaret and Philip Isely, began in 1955,” noted Natural Grocers VP of Marketing Raquel Isely. “My grandmother’s compassion and conviction continue to shape everything we do — from the products we carry to our Five Founding Principles that we uphold. She believed deeply in nourishing the body and the planet, and in empowering people through nutrition education and access to quality food.”

Added Isely: “Our commitment to offering only products that meet our rigorous standards is not just policy, it’s personal. It’s our promise to our customers, our communities and to future generations. This celebration is our way of saying thank you — to our Crew, our customers, and the countless partners who have helped us grow from 1955 to 2025 without compromising our mission.”

Along with the steep discounts, customers who visit Natural Grocers on Thursday, Aug. 14, can get a free clean-ingredient snow cone 4:30–6 p.m., while on Friday, Aug. 15, free popcorn will be on offer 3–5 p.m. On Saturday, Aug. 16, all stores will stay open 31 minutes later than the usual closing time.

Natural Grocers community members will have a chance to win more than $194,000 in prizes during the three-day event, including a Mustang Mach-E Premium or $47,000 cash, courtesy of C20 Pure Coconut Water and Steaz; a Peloton Bike, courtesy of Vega (valued at $1,914, including accessories and a six-month subscription; a Peloton Tread, courtesy of KAL Vitamins (valued at $2,995, membership not included); and an Ooni Karu 12-inch Multi-fuel Outdoor Pizza Oven, courtesy of Wholly Wholesome (valued at $299). Additional prizes include gift cards, vendor gift boxes and a year of free groceries. Customers can enter in-store by filling out the Anniversary Sweepstakes form available at all Natural Grocers locations Aug. 14–16.

