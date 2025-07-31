Natural Grocers to Mark 70th Anniversary in August
Additionally, customers can win a $500 Natural Grocers gift card by counting the disco balls printed throughout the pages of the August good4u Health Hotline magazine, available at all Natural Grocers locations. For a chance to win, customers need to complete the form in the magazine and return it to their local store from Aug. 8 through Sept. 6. A drawing among all entries with the correct number will determine the winner.
Further, to mark the occasion, Natural Grocers has introduced a limited-edition Pecan Caramel Pie coffee blend. Part of the Natural Grocers Brand line, the 2025 Anniversary Blend is organic and Fair Trade certified and will be available for just $7.99 for a 10-ounce package during the sales event.
Meanwhile, members of {N}power, Natural Grocers’ free rewards program, will have access to exclusive Anniversary giveaways and specials, among them a free limited-edition shopping bag; a free Natural Grocers Brand Organic Chocolate Bar, while supplies last; 50% off Contented Hen Free-Range Large Brown Eggs; $4 Thursday (Aug. 14); $5 Friday (Aug. 15); and $7 Saturday (Aug. 16).
What’s more, on Aug. 14, 1% of all sales at Natural Grocers will go directly to the Heroes in Aprons Fund, a nonprofit started in 2021 to support eligible Natural Grocers good4uSM Crew members facing unexpected hardship due to circumstances beyond their control.
Known for its extensive private label assortment, family-operated Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc. operates 169 stores in 21 states. The Lakewood, Colo.-based natural and organic grocer is No. 93 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company among its 10 Most Sustainable Grocers for 2025.