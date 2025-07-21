Natural Grocers Celebrates the Beehive State
{N}power members enjoy exclusive discounts, deals and surprise offers, earning rewards points with every visit. Customers can sign up for the program online. They can also download the Natural Grocers App for easy access to {N}power benefits and more.
National Pioneer Day, which falls on July 24, commemorates the arrival of Brigham Young and the first group of Church of Latter-Day Saints pioneers in the Salt Lake Valley in 1847.
Known for its extensive private label assortment, family-operated Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc. operates 169 stores in 21 states. The Lakewood, Colo.-based natural and organic grocer is No. 93 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company among its 10 Most Sustainable Grocers for 2025.