Natural Grocers Celebrates the Beehive State

Organic and natural grocery retailer Natural Grocers is inviting customers to its third annual Celebrate Utah event, which will take place July 24-26, at its eight Utah locations. To mark the state’s National Pioneer Day, members of Natural Grocers’{N}power customer rewards program will receive a free limited-edition state-themed Natural Grocers reusable bag featuring the 21 states that Natural Grocers has a presence in – including Utah – while supplies last, and a $5-off coupon toward in-store promotions.

Natural Grocers opened its first store in the Beehive State in St. George back in 2009. Currently, the company has stores in Bountiful, Cedar City, Heber City, Logan, Ogden, St. George, Salt Lake City-Sugar House and South Jordan.

“We’ve always admired Utah’s deep sense of community and its passion for healthy living — values that align perfectly with who we are as a company,” noted Raquel Isely, VP of marketing for Natural Grocers. “From the red rock trails of St. George to the mountain views of Logan, our stores have been welcomed with warmth and enthusiasm. Whether you’re gearing up for a day of hiking, skiing or gathering with neighbors, we’re proud to support Utahns with quality products, affordable prices and a shopping experience rooted in our Five Founding Principles. We look forward to many more years of serving this vibrant and adventurous state.”