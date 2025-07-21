 Skip to main content

Natural Grocers Celebrates the Beehive State

Retailer marks Utah’s Pioneer Day in July with special reusable bag and $5-off coupon
Bridget Goldschmidt
Bridget, Progressive Grocer
Natural Grocers Celebrate Utah Pioneer Day Main Image
Coinciding with Pioneer Day, Natural Grocers' third annual Celebrate Utah event will take place July 24-26 at its eight Utah locations.

Organic and natural grocery retailer Natural Grocers is inviting customers to its third annual Celebrate Utah event, which will take place July 24-26, at its eight Utah locations. To mark the state’s National Pioneer Day, members of Natural Grocers’{N}power customer rewards program will receive a free limited-edition state-themed Natural Grocers reusable bag featuring the 21 states that Natural Grocers has a presence in – including Utah – while supplies last, and a $5-off coupon toward in-store promotions. 

Natural Grocers opened its first store in the Beehive State in St. George back in 2009. Currently, the company has stores in Bountiful, Cedar City, Heber City, Logan, Ogden, St. George, Salt Lake City-Sugar House and South Jordan.

“We’ve always admired Utah’s deep sense of community and its passion for healthy living — values that align perfectly with who we are as a company,” noted Raquel Isely, VP of marketing for Natural Grocers. “From the red rock trails of St. George to the mountain views of Logan, our stores have been welcomed with warmth and enthusiasm. Whether you’re gearing up for a day of hiking, skiing or gathering with neighbors, we’re proud to support Utahns with quality products, affordable prices and a shopping experience rooted in our Five Founding Principles. We look forward to many more years of serving this vibrant and adventurous state.” 

{N}power members enjoy exclusive discounts, deals and surprise offers, earning rewards points with every visit. Customers can sign up for the program online. They can also download the Natural Grocers App for easy access to {N}power benefits and more. 

National Pioneer Day, which falls on July 24, commemorates the arrival of Brigham Young and the first group of Church of Latter-Day Saints pioneers in the Salt Lake Valley in 1847.

Known for its extensive private label assortment, family-operated Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc. operates 169 stores in 21 states. The Lakewood, Colo.-based natural and organic grocer is No. 93 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company among its 10 Most Sustainable Grocers for 2025.

