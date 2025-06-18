Natural Grocers on the Move in the Southwest

As Natural Grocers is putting the finishing touches on a new store in Ruidoso, N.M., the retailer is holding local hiring events.

Natural Grocers is readying a new location in New Mexico. The retailer announced that a store in the city of Ruidoso will welcome shoppers in the fall.

As the 7th store in New Mexico, the latest Natural Grocers outlet in the center of that state will feature an array of organic and natural offerings across categories in the perimeter and center store. The assortment includes 100% organic produce, humanely raised meat, 100% cage-free eggs, 100% pasture-based dairy, GMO-free prepackaged bulk products and groceries made without any artificial flavors, sweeteners or preservatives, or synthetic colors.

In May, the retailer announced that it expanded its standards for household cleaning products based on its commitment to human and environmental health. That update widened the list of prohibited ingredients to include substances such as formaldehyde donors, phthalates and parabens.

As it gears up for the Ruidoso opening in a few months, Natural Grocers is seeking associates to join the business. The grocer is hosting a Meet & Greet event on June 24 and a two-day hiring event on June 25 and 26 at the Hotel Ruidoso. Those interested in attending the events can learn more and register online or text the word GROW to 97211.

Family-operated Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc. operates 169 stores in 21 states. The Lakewood, Colo.-based natural and organic grocer is No. 93 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company among its 10 Most Sustainable Grocers for 2025.