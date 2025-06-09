EXCLUSIVE: Sizing Up the Competition

It’s a Goldilocks-like question that many retailers are asking themselves: Which store format is just right? A new report from location analytics firm Placer.ai shows that there is something to be said about a thoughtful approach that works for a particular location and operation.

“One of the major trends we’ve observed in the post-pandemic years is that consumers are shopping a wider number of retailers and increasing frequency and visits, especially on the non-discretionary side. They are looking for retailers to serve a unique purpose, so each retailer has to have a distinct value they are bring to consumers,” Elizabeth Lafontaine, director of research at Placer.ai, told Progressive Grocer in an exclusive interview. “Where format comes into play is how it leans into that convenience moment. Smaller format stores, for example, may be in an urban location where consumers are living and working and can swing in and grab something. Larger formats are leaning into the experience element of it, providing more variety to be a one-stope shop where consumers want to linger.”

According to Placer.ai’s new report, “Much Ado About Store Size,” chains are taking a closer look at size when making decisions on new store builds. The research cites chains that are embracing smaller-format sites to enter into new markets, deliver on customer needs and cut costs, as well as others that are going bigger with similar results.

On the smaller-format side, Placer.ai highlighted Sprouts Farmers Market’s recent focus on stores that span around 23,000 square feet, compared to other typical areas that come in around 30,000 square feet. In the first quarter of this year, visits to stores under 24,000 square feet grew 8.8% year-over-year (YoY), compared to the chain average of 4.4% YoY. Additionally, smaller Sprouts outposts tend to attract a higher-than-average share of “suburban periphery” shoppers and more urban customers, including those under-represented in Sprouts’ overall trade areas.