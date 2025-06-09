EXCLUSIVE: Sizing Up the Competition
On the flip side and to Lafontaine’s point, other stores are doing well by focusing on sizes that work for their own structures and shoppers. The Buc-ee's store chain, for instance, has scored with supersized locations. Placer.ai found that visits to Buc-ee’s were up almost 7% YoY in May.
“Buc-ee’s has marketed themselves as a tourist destination, blending experience and differentiation” observed Lafontaine.
The “just right” approach can lead to varying box types within a banner or retail chain. “I think we will see retailers continue to focus on hyper-personalization. It isn’t just building about the same format store over and over, but finding a unique format for a location,” Lafontaine pointed out, adding, “Some stores are becoming more of a mosaic and evolving with the consumer to provide experiences and help them stand out in a market that is incredibly saturated.”
Placer.ai’s full size-focused report is available online.
