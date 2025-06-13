Lidl to Open 3rd Supermarket in Delaware

Lidl US is building up its store network in Delaware with the opening of its third location in the First State.

Located at 1616 Pulaski Highway in the Bear area of Newark, Del., the new supermarket will open its doors on Friday, July 11. The official ribbon-cutting ceremony will begin at 7:40 a.m. Regular store hours will be from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.

In addition to building its store network, Lidl has also been busy growing its diverse assortment. For example, it launched its first-ever private label meat line, Butcher’s Specialty, last month. The line includes beef, chicken, pork, lamb and veal, with options like USDA Choice beef, organic beef, grass-fed beef, antibiotic-free chicken and all-natural pork.

The discount grocer has also turned its private label eye toward seafood. Its new Nixe Chunk Light Tuna in Water is a Marine Stewardship Council (MSC)-certified, sustainably sourced chunk light tuna. For $19.99, shoppers can purchase a full case (48 cans) available for a limited time from the Friday of the Newark grand store opening to the following Friday.