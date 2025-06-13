Lidl to Open 3rd Supermarket in Delaware
Lidl US is building up its store network in Delaware with the opening of its third location in the First State.
Located at 1616 Pulaski Highway in the Bear area of Newark, Del., the new supermarket will open its doors on Friday, July 11. The official ribbon-cutting ceremony will begin at 7:40 a.m. Regular store hours will be from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.
In addition to building its store network, Lidl has also been busy growing its diverse assortment. For example, it launched its first-ever private label meat line, Butcher’s Specialty, last month. The line includes beef, chicken, pork, lamb and veal, with options like USDA Choice beef, organic beef, grass-fed beef, antibiotic-free chicken and all-natural pork.
The discount grocer has also turned its private label eye toward seafood. Its new Nixe Chunk Light Tuna in Water is a Marine Stewardship Council (MSC)-certified, sustainably sourced chunk light tuna. For $19.99, shoppers can purchase a full case (48 cans) available for a limited time from the Friday of the Newark grand store opening to the following Friday.
Over in the bakery department, the discount grocer recently debuted the Special Guest bakery program, introducing one new baked good every month that leans into seasonal trends and unique items, available while supplies last. For its Newark store opening, Lidl will have two special guests: the Cinnamon Raisin NY Bagel and the brand-new Banana Nut Muffin.
For shoppers with a sweet tooth, Lidl is introducing Dubai Chocolate. Inspired by the cult-favorite original, this ultra-creamy milk chocolate bar is filled with a kadayif-and-pistachio cream center. The item will be available exclusively at Lidl US starting June 13 for $9.99.
German grocer Lidl operates more than 12,000 stores and is active in 31 countries, employing more than 360,000 employees globally. Lidl US operates more than 170 stores across nine East Coast states and Washington, D.C. The Arlington, Va.-based grocer is No. 90 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.