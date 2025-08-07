 Skip to main content

Wakefern Buying Morton Williams Supermarkets

Retailer-owned grocery co-op to acquire all of family-owned business' stores in New York City Metro area
Bridget Goldschmidt
Bridget, Progressive Grocer
Morton Williams has 17 stores, 15 of them in the New York City borough of Manhattan.

Wakefern Food Corp. has entered into an agreement to purchase Morton Williams stores in the New York metro area. According to the companies involved, the deal combines the grocery expertise of the retailer-owned cooperative and the Morton Williams family, which has owned and operated its stores for three generations. 

Wakefern will retain the Morton Williams name. As a wholly owned subsidiary of Wakefern, The 17 acquired stores will have a particular emphasis on fresh prepared foods, produce and Wakefern’s award-winning private label brands. The Food Partners (TFP), based in Washington D.C., was Wakefern’s financial and strategic advisor during the transaction. 

“We are very excited to welcome Morton Williams to our Wakefern family of supermarket banners,” said Wakefern President Mike Stigers. “This acquisition is an incredible opportunity to continue the legacy of a storied New York City grocer while building on the business and adding even more product offerings, value and quality for shoppers. Wakefern is committed to honoring the traditions of Morton Williams by bringing high-quality fresh foods and groceries to residents of one of the greatest cities in the world.”

“The acquisition is part of Wakefern’s aggressive growth strategy to expand both its market share and wholesale distribution reach,” added Wakefern Chairman Sean McMenamin. “Wakefern’s leadership team and board of directors has a vision for our cooperative that is transformative. We are positioning Wakefern for sustainable, lasting growth that will impact future generations of our membership.”

Morton Williams was founded in 1952 by brothers Joe and Irving Sloan. Joe’s sons Morton and William later built upon the business and expanded to supermarkets in the New York City area, opening locations in Manhattan. The company changed the name of these new stores to Morton Williams and offered stores with kitchens, chefs and a focus on fresh prepared foods for customers on the go. The business is currently led by the third generation: Avi Kaner, Morton Sloan’s son-in-law; David Sloan, his son; and Steven Sloan, the son of William Sloan.

 “Like Wakefern, which was founded by neighborhood grocers, we are also a family business and proud of the company we’ve built over the decades,” said Avi Kaner, speaking on behalf of the Sloan/Kaner family. “Supermarkets are an important part of the fabric of the neighborhoods they serve. Wakefern understands that. We know our company, its team members, and loyal customers are in good hands as it moves into the future under Wakefern’s leadership.”

Kevin McDonnell, a 40-year supermarket industry veteran who is president of Wakefern’s wholly owned subsidiary PRRC Inc., will be the Wakefern executive leading Morton Williams. PRRC Inc. operates stores under the Price Rite Marketplace banner. 

“I look forward to working with the team at Morton Williams to ensure we continue delivering the service and quality the brand is known for and at the same time offering greater value that comes from being part of a cooperative,” said McDonnell. “The buying power of the cooperative, which has more than 360 stores in nine states, and the legacy of Morton Williams service is a winning combination.”

Morton Williams offers online shopping and operates 15 stores in Manhattan, a store in the New York City borough of Bronx, and another in Jersey City, N.J. Many of its stores are open 24/7. 

Keasbey, N.J.-based Wakefern Food Corp. is the nation’s largest retailer-owned cooperative. The company comprises nearly 50 members that independently own and operate hundreds of supermarkets under the ShopRite, Price Rite Marketplace, The Fresh Grocer, Dearborn Market, Gourmet Garage, Fairway Market and Di Bruno Bros. banners. Wakefern is No. 27 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.

