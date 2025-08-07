Wakefern Buying Morton Williams Supermarkets
“Like Wakefern, which was founded by neighborhood grocers, we are also a family business and proud of the company we’ve built over the decades,” said Avi Kaner, speaking on behalf of the Sloan/Kaner family. “Supermarkets are an important part of the fabric of the neighborhoods they serve. Wakefern understands that. We know our company, its team members, and loyal customers are in good hands as it moves into the future under Wakefern’s leadership.”
Kevin McDonnell, a 40-year supermarket industry veteran who is president of Wakefern’s wholly owned subsidiary PRRC Inc., will be the Wakefern executive leading Morton Williams. PRRC Inc. operates stores under the Price Rite Marketplace banner.
“I look forward to working with the team at Morton Williams to ensure we continue delivering the service and quality the brand is known for and at the same time offering greater value that comes from being part of a cooperative,” said McDonnell. “The buying power of the cooperative, which has more than 360 stores in nine states, and the legacy of Morton Williams service is a winning combination.”
Morton Williams offers online shopping and operates 15 stores in Manhattan, a store in the New York City borough of Bronx, and another in Jersey City, N.J. Many of its stores are open 24/7.
Keasbey, N.J.-based Wakefern Food Corp. is the nation’s largest retailer-owned cooperative. The company comprises nearly 50 members that independently own and operate hundreds of supermarkets under the ShopRite, Price Rite Marketplace, The Fresh Grocer, Dearborn Market, Gourmet Garage, Fairway Market and Di Bruno Bros. banners. Wakefern is No. 27 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.