Wakefern Buying Morton Williams Supermarkets

Wakefern Food Corp. has entered into an agreement to purchase Morton Williams stores in the New York metro area. According to the companies involved, the deal combines the grocery expertise of the retailer-owned cooperative and the Morton Williams family, which has owned and operated its stores for three generations.

Wakefern will retain the Morton Williams name. As a wholly owned subsidiary of Wakefern, The 17 acquired stores will have a particular emphasis on fresh prepared foods, produce and Wakefern’s award-winning private label brands. The Food Partners (TFP), based in Washington D.C., was Wakefern’s financial and strategic advisor during the transaction.

“We are very excited to welcome Morton Williams to our Wakefern family of supermarket banners,” said Wakefern President Mike Stigers. “This acquisition is an incredible opportunity to continue the legacy of a storied New York City grocer while building on the business and adding even more product offerings, value and quality for shoppers. Wakefern is committed to honoring the traditions of Morton Williams by bringing high-quality fresh foods and groceries to residents of one of the greatest cities in the world.”

“The acquisition is part of Wakefern’s aggressive growth strategy to expand both its market share and wholesale distribution reach,” added Wakefern Chairman Sean McMenamin. “Wakefern’s leadership team and board of directors has a vision for our cooperative that is transformative. We are positioning Wakefern for sustainable, lasting growth that will impact future generations of our membership.”

[RELATED: Inside Wakefern’s Commitment to Local Sourcing]

Morton Williams was founded in 1952 by brothers Joe and Irving Sloan. Joe’s sons Morton and William later built upon the business and expanded to supermarkets in the New York City area, opening locations in Manhattan. The company changed the name of these new stores to Morton Williams and offered stores with kitchens, chefs and a focus on fresh prepared foods for customers on the go. The business is currently led by the third generation: Avi Kaner, Morton Sloan’s son-in-law; David Sloan, his son; and Steven Sloan, the son of William Sloan.