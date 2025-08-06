The 2025 Grocery Tech Trends Study

Two-thirds of grocery retailers are looking to ramp up their technology investments this year, and their plans regarding new implementations seem to be in sync with what today’s shoppers want: better deals, more convenience and fewer hassles, both in store and online. This is one of the major themes of the 10th annual Grocery Tech Trends Study, which includes survey findings from both retailers and consumers.

Another notable insight from this year’s survey is that different generations of consumers continue to exhibit widely distinct shopping habits, especially when it comes to how they perceive and use technology. So, while grocers will certainly need to cater to the immediate needs of shoppers at their local stores, they also must continue investing in and trying new tools to stay relevant to the Gen Z shoppers of tomorrow, the majority of whom are very comfortable with technology and often prefer to purchase online – or at least get in and out of stores faster.