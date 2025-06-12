Future-Ready Grocery. Backed by Data.

Wednesday, July 9, 2025 11:00 AM EDT

Join Progressive Grocer for an exclusive webinar unveiling the most comprehensive grocery technology research of the year. Based on brand-new B2B and B2C studies, this session reveals where technology is succeeding, where it’s falling short, and what’s coming next. From loyalty apps and AI-powered employee tools to shopper hesitancy around “just walk out” tech, we’ll explore the critical intersections—and misalignments—between consumer expectations and retailer priorities. Gain a 360-degree view of the digital grocery experience, including personalization, automation, e-commerce growth, and barriers to adoption. Whether you're streamlining the supply chain or revamping the front end, these insights will help you align strategy with customer needs and industry momentum.



In this webinar, you’ll learn: