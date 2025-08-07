EXCLUSIVE: Lessons Learned After UNFI's Cyber Incident

Progressive Grocer recently had the opportunity to sit down with United Natural Foods Inc. (UNFI) CEO Sandy Douglas to discuss how the company weathered the cyber incident that caused it to briefly shut down its business in June, what learnings it took away from the event, and how it hopes to help the industry deal with such issues. The interview took place during UNFI’s Holiday and Winter Selling Show at the Mohegan Sun resort, in Uncasville, Conn., which took place July 29-31. The following responses have been edited for greater clarity.

Progressive Grocer: First, are you able to talk about the company’s cybersecurity preparedness before this particular incident?

Sandy Douglas: Like any company our size, cybersecurity is a major priority. We had significant and modern investments in technology and process protocols, and you need it. This is an incredibly rapidly moving and unfortunately innovative area. But we had a good process in place and third-party experts at the ready. And, as you know, we moved within less than a day to completely shut the company down, based on the advice of the experts, which allowed us to recover faster, even though it was a significantly challenging experience for our customers. We were able to react based on good advice from experts and ultimately worked hard to get our customer-facing systems back up as fast as possible.

PG: Could you walk me through what happened when the cyber incident was discovered, what the response was and where you are now?

SD: The most important thing to say about what happened is that our retail customers and suppliers were incredible. They were resilient, creative, they worked closely with us. It was late in the week that ended on June 6 [that] we learned through monitoring in one of our outer environments that there was unauthorized activity. That activated our process – the experts, everybody.

Less than a day later, the CIO called me and said: “We’re uncomfortable. This is going to be difficult, but we need to shut down.” And so we did, on the spot. And from that point forward, we were in contain, eradicate and then restore [mode]. And we had made significant investments in backups. So we were able to get our electronic delivery system – think the brawn of the system – back up within about 10 days. In between then and the start, we were doing manual workarounds – that’s where I talk about resiliency and creativity. Our people and our customers did everything possible to get them product in whatever way worked. And we started to bring electronic ordering on in 10 days.

Then, over the next few weeks, the application layer, which is what makes us smart, was brought back up, always focused on [what’s] best for the customer, and [safety]. And as we sit here today, we’re 100% technologically restored. There are a handful of DCs [distribution centers] that still have some inventories that are being worked through to make sure everything is performing at the full performance rates that our customers expect.

[RELATED: UNFI Back to Normal Operations After Cyberattack]

PG: So what did the company do to reassure customers, suppliers, stakeholders in general and to return to normal operations?

SD: I think the most important thing we did and continue to do is communicate [in] real time in a transparent way. One of the things about the cyber situation is you don’t know a lot early, and admitting you don’t know feels bad, but is good. And this is a core value of ours. We told everybody what we could as we knew it, and we worked really hard to come up with solutions that worked for them creatively. One of the things that a number of folks asked is, “Are you safe to do business with?” When the electronic ordering came back up, were we safe? And we made experts available, we did our best to answer all their questions. And then we continued to give them different modes of support as their comfort level rose.

And I think the final step in the process will be to share learnings with customers. The experts will tell you that we were reasonably well prepared. We had the right infrastructure and the right process, but we got penetrated. And even though it was short, it still was very challenging. And so we will continue our policy of transparency with customers, and frankly, when it’s appropriate, with the whole industry in different environments at FMI or NGA to just share what we learned, because there’s some things we learned through this that others might be interested in, or they may already have it.

PG: Leading right into that question, what were the company’s chief learnings from the event, both in terms of protecting itself from any future incidents and building resilience in the face of operational challenges?

SD: Internally, we learned a lot about our team and how we show up when we have a crisis event that is impacting our customers. And it puts a lot of pressure on the team, and the resiliency, the communication, it was extraordinary to watch and be a part of. And I was proud of our team from the beginning.

Externally, the resiliency and incredible relationships that we have with our customers and suppliers. And it wasn’t easy. This was not something they wanted to do this June, and yet we worked closely with them. I think that was an important learning – not a surprise, but it reinforced how important that is.

From a cyber standpoint, the thing that we learned that is probably going to be the most interesting to share is that having fully at-standard infrastructure and process is a foundational element, but you don’t want to be like everyone else. You want to be up with best practice, and then you want to go beyond, because then you’re [in] a unique situation as opposed to you’re using the same tools that everybody else has.

There’s a couple of tricks of the trade using outside experts that all of us have, cybersecurity reviews with our management teams on a regular basis and with our boards and our audit committees, but there’s a presence and an opportunity for outside experts to point us toward the direction where nobody’s been. And I would argue from a practice standpoint, that’s something that companies should do.