EXCLUSIVE: Lessons Learned After UNFI's Cyber Incident
PG: What would you like your customers and suppliers to know in the wake of this incident, going forward?
SD: The most important thing I want them to feel is our appreciation. I think they know how hard we worked to make this right as fast as possible, but we just appreciate their patience, their resilience. We will be as transparent as we can possibly be, because we want them to have the same confidence that we would have, that our audit committee will have, in the company’s resiliency going forward. And then lastly, I think appropriate – and here we are at the Winter Selling Show – is we want to get back to helping them sell food and get their businesses growing profitably. That’s what our focus was before recovering and now as we go forward.
PG: So it’s about maintaining that trust, and about going forward and proving that every day.
SD: You bet. Trust is about both character and competence. I think we showed up very strong on character. What we need to ensure is that they have the confidence in us to know that we have a highly resilient technology, and that they can count on us to do that going forward.
PG: Now, you had touched on this earlier, but what would you like your food industry peers to learn from your experience, particularly food and logistics companies that may face similar risks?
SD: We collaborated openly with industry associations from the beginning and had zero barriers to customers sourcing from our competitors during the process, simply because that’s what they needed to do to have the food that their guests wanted. When one of your competitors has a challenge like that, you probably breathe a little sigh of relief that it wasn’t you.
On the other hand, what we’re going to do, as I mentioned, is share our learnings, [working with] Leslie Sarasin at FMI and Greg Ferrara at NGA. We talked openly about the fact that there were competitors of ours that would help and step in. But then separately, we’re all collectively agreeing that this is a noncompetitive issue, like violence. We have lots of collaboration going on about keeping people safe, and this would be a parallel. And so we’re happy to have others see what they can learn from our experience.
PG: The last time you spoke with Progressive Grocer, with my esteemed colleague, Gina Acosta, you talked about your new business strategy. So now that you’re almost a year into it, how is it going and what are the biggest challenges or opportunities you see ahead?
SD: Until six weeks ago, it was going amazingly well. And I think regardless, it’s going quite well. Growth through the third quarter of our fiscal year was stronger than we expected. Our strategy is based on helping customers differentiate and win in an incredibly competitive market, and that, by definition, is the biggest challenge and opportunity.
Our heritage in natural, organic and specialty makes us a differentiating partner, because as you saw on the show floor, products that are not resident in some sectors of the market that you can have your guests feel are special and whatever your strategy to win is, we’re in the business of helping you achieve that. I think the customers that want what we can do, and who are focused on differentiation have been doing well.
Ultimately, the thing that drives our success is their success. And if you measure it in sales growth, we’re off to a good start because of them and because of what we’re doing together. The biggest opportunity continues to be being better at that. Back in a previous life, we used to say that a brand needs to be different, better and special. Our customers all have different answers to how they [fulfill those qualities], and our success, or lack thereof, will be how well we show up for them and help them do that.