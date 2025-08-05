UNFI Names Next President and CEO of Retail

United Natural Foods, Inc. (UNFI) has appointed David Best as the president and CEO of retail, effective Aug. 17. The role was previously held by Andre Persaud, who departed the company over a week ago.

Prior to joining UNFI, Best spent two years as president and chief operating officer of Coborn’s Inc., based in St. Cloud, Minn., where he implemented a new strategy to accelerate growth, expand into new categories and build the team. He has also served as SVP of omnichannel and strategic capabilities for General Mills and spent 19 years with Target, where he held a variety of leadership roles across merchandising, supply chain, and business development.

In his new role, Best will be responsible for accelerating UNFI’s retail business growth strategy while leading the company’s two retail banners, Cub Foods and Shoppers Food Warehouse.

“David’s track record of driving retail innovation, his deep industry expertise, and his shopper-centric approach make him an ideal leader to help us write the next chapter of success for our retail business,” said Sandy Douglas, CEO at UNFI. “As a Minnesota native, his connection to the local heritage of our Cub brand and his passion for the communities we serve will be invaluable as we partner with our franchisees to drive long-term, shared growth.”