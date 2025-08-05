 Skip to main content

UNFI Names Next President and CEO of Retail

David Best has experience at Coborn’s, Target and General Mills
Marian Zboraj
Marian Zboraj, Progressive Grocer
David Best at UNFI
David Best

United Natural Foods, Inc. (UNFI) has appointed David Best as the president and CEO of retail, effective Aug. 17. The role was previously held by Andre Persaud, who departed the company over a week ago

Prior to joining UNFI, Best spent two years as president and chief operating officer of Coborn’s Inc., based in St. Cloud, Minn., where he implemented a new strategy to accelerate growth, expand into new categories and build the team. He has also served as SVP of omnichannel and strategic capabilities for General Mills and spent 19 years with Target, where he held a variety of leadership roles across merchandising, supply chain, and business development.

In his new role, Best will be responsible for accelerating UNFI’s retail business growth strategy while leading the company’s two retail banners, Cub Foods and Shoppers Food Warehouse.

“David’s track record of driving retail innovation, his deep industry expertise, and his shopper-centric approach make him an ideal leader to help us write the next chapter of success for our retail business,” said Sandy Douglas, CEO at UNFI. “As a Minnesota native, his connection to the local heritage of our Cub brand and his passion for the communities we serve will be invaluable as we partner with our franchisees to drive long-term, shared growth.”

“I’m excited to join UNFI and accelerate the retail business during such a pivotal time for the company,” Best said. “As a former UNFI customer and a Minnesota native, I have a great respect for the differentiated value UNFI is creating within our industry and for everything the Cub brand means to the community I call home. I’m energized by the opportunity to work with the UNFI team and all our franchisees as we build a bright future for our retail business.”

[RELATED: UNFI Revises Fiscal 2025 Outlook Following Cyberattack]

Best will report to Douglas and serve on UNFI’s senior leadership team.

UNFI recently concluded its second Holiday and Winter Selling Show of 2025, at the Mohegan Sun resort, in Uncasville, Conn. During the event, the company announced the winners of its Circle of Excellence Awards, which honored 31 supplier brand partners across 15 categories for outstanding brand performance, category leadership and product innovation, among other qualities. 

UNFI is known as North America’s premier grocery wholesaler, delivering the widest variety of fresh, branded and own-brand products to more than 30,000 locations throughout North America, including natural product superstores, independent retailers, conventional supermarket chains, e-commerce providers and foodservice customers. The Providence, R.I.-based company is No. 20 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America

