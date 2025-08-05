UNFI Names Next President and CEO of Retail
“I’m excited to join UNFI and accelerate the retail business during such a pivotal time for the company,” Best said. “As a former UNFI customer and a Minnesota native, I have a great respect for the differentiated value UNFI is creating within our industry and for everything the Cub brand means to the community I call home. I’m energized by the opportunity to work with the UNFI team and all our franchisees as we build a bright future for our retail business.”
Best will report to Douglas and serve on UNFI’s senior leadership team.
UNFI recently concluded its second Holiday and Winter Selling Show of 2025, at the Mohegan Sun resort, in Uncasville, Conn. During the event, the company announced the winners of its Circle of Excellence Awards, which honored 31 supplier brand partners across 15 categories for outstanding brand performance, category leadership and product innovation, among other qualities.
UNFI is known as North America’s premier grocery wholesaler, delivering the widest variety of fresh, branded and own-brand products to more than 30,000 locations throughout North America, including natural product superstores, independent retailers, conventional supermarket chains, e-commerce providers and foodservice customers. The Providence, R.I.-based company is No. 20 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.