 Skip to main content

UNFI Honors Outstanding Suppliers

Circle of Excellence Awards given out at Holiday and Winter Selling Show in Uncasville, Conn.
Bridget Goldschmidt
Bridget, Progressive Grocer
UNFI Circle of Excellence Awards Main Image
Awards to be presented at the Supplier Circle of Excellence Awards ceremony at UNFI's Holiday and Winter Selling Show, in Uncasville, Conn.

During its second Holiday and Winter Selling Show of 2025, at the Mohegan Sun resort, in Uncasville, Conn., United Natural Foods Inc. (UNFI) took the time to recognize 31 supplier brand partners across 15 categories at the distributor’s second annual Supplier Circle of Excellence Awards. The awards honor suppliers for outstanding brand performance, category leadership and product innovation, among other qualities. 

“This year’s Supplier Circle of Excellence Award winners represent the best of our industry, and we’re proud to recognize their meaningful contributions,” said UNFI CEO Sandy Douglas, who helped present the awards in the July 30 ceremony, along with other company executives. “Their leadership, creativity and commitment to excellence in an increasingly competitive market is defining the future of the consumer packaged goods and grocery retail industries.”

[RELATED: UNFI Honors Grocery Retailers at 2025 Holiday and Winter Selling Show]

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

The winners, which were divided into emerging suppliers (partners with UNFI for less than three years) and established suppliers (partners with UNFI more than three years) were as follows:

Beverages

  • Emerging Supplier: Hiyo

  • Established Supplier: Rishi Tea & Botanicals

Snacks

  • Emerging Supplier: Popadelics

  • Established Supplier: Garza (Siete Foods)

Frozen

  • Emerging Supplier: Wow Bao

  • Established Supplier: Nestlé USA

Dairy

  • Established Supplier: Lactalis Heritage Dairy

International & Specialty

  • Established Supplier: Jovial Foods

Health & Beauty

  • Emerging Supplier: Andre Prost Inc.

  • Established Supplier: Bayer

Candy & General Merchandise

  • Emerging Supplier: Birdie & Louie Pet Food Co.

  • Established Supplier: Handi-Foil

Deli & Bakery

  • Emerging Supplier: MJAY’s Specialty Baked Foods

  • Established Supplier: BelGioioso

Prepared & Packaged Foods

  • Emerging Supplier: Mama Mancini’s

  • Established Supplier: Blount Fine Foods

Meat & Seafood

  • Emerging Supplier: Kevin’s Natural Foods

  • Established Supplier: Carl Buddig/Old Wisconsin

Produce & Floral

  • Emerging Supplier: Exp. Group LLC

  • Established Supplier: Mission Produce

Canned & Dry Goods

  • Emerging Supplier: immi

  • Established Supplier: The Campbell’s Co.

Condiments & Sauces

  • Emerging Supplier: ¡Ya Oaxaca!

  • Established Supplier: Chosen Foods

Breakfast & Cereal

  • Emerging Supplier: Lovebird Foods

  • Established Supplier: WK Kellogg Co

Plant Based

  • Emerging Supplier: Lentiful

  • Established Supplier: Refresh Gum

The final – and highest – awards of the night went to UNFI’s Suppliers of the Year:

Broad Market Supplier of the Year: Loisa

Impact Supplier of the Year: Chobani

Supplier of the Year: The Hershey Co.

UNFI’s Holiday and Winter Selling Show in Uncasville runs through July 31.

UNFI is known as North America’s premier grocery wholesaler, delivering the widest variety of fresh, branded and own-brand products to more than 30,000 locations throughout North America, including natural product superstores, independent retailers, conventional supermarket chains, e-commerce providers and foodservice customers. The Providence, R.I.-based company is No. 20 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America

More Grocery Business News

Related Topics

Business Topic

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds