UNFI Honors Outstanding Suppliers

The winners, which were divided into emerging suppliers (partners with UNFI for less than three years) and established suppliers (partners with UNFI more than three years) were as follows:

Beverages

Emerging Supplier: Hiyo

Established Supplier: Rishi Tea & Botanicals

Snacks

Emerging Supplier: Popadelics

Established Supplier: Garza (Siete Foods)

Frozen

Emerging Supplier: Wow Bao

Established Supplier: Nestlé USA

Dairy

Established Supplier: Lactalis Heritage Dairy

International & Specialty

Established Supplier: Jovial Foods

Health & Beauty

Emerging Supplier: Andre Prost Inc.

Established Supplier: Bayer

Candy & General Merchandise

Emerging Supplier: Birdie & Louie Pet Food Co.

Established Supplier: Handi-Foil

Deli & Bakery

Emerging Supplier: MJAY’s Specialty Baked Foods

Established Supplier: BelGioioso

Prepared & Packaged Foods

Emerging Supplier: Mama Mancini’s

Established Supplier: Blount Fine Foods

Meat & Seafood

Emerging Supplier: Kevin’s Natural Foods

Established Supplier: Carl Buddig/Old Wisconsin

Produce & Floral

Emerging Supplier: Exp. Group LLC

Established Supplier: Mission Produce

Canned & Dry Goods

Emerging Supplier: immi

Established Supplier: The Campbell’s Co.

Condiments & Sauces

Emerging Supplier: ¡Ya Oaxaca!

Established Supplier: Chosen Foods

Breakfast & Cereal

Emerging Supplier: Lovebird Foods

Established Supplier: WK Kellogg Co

Plant Based

Emerging Supplier: Lentiful

Established Supplier: Refresh Gum

The final – and highest – awards of the night went to UNFI’s Suppliers of the Year:

Broad Market Supplier of the Year: Loisa

Impact Supplier of the Year: Chobani

Supplier of the Year: The Hershey Co.

UNFI’s Holiday and Winter Selling Show in Uncasville runs through July 31.

UNFI is known as North America’s premier grocery wholesaler, delivering the widest variety of fresh, branded and own-brand products to more than 30,000 locations throughout North America, including natural product superstores, independent retailers, conventional supermarket chains, e-commerce providers and foodservice customers. The Providence, R.I.-based company is No. 20 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.