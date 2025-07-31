UNFI Honors Outstanding Suppliers
The winners, which were divided into emerging suppliers (partners with UNFI for less than three years) and established suppliers (partners with UNFI more than three years) were as follows:
Beverages
Emerging Supplier: Hiyo
Established Supplier: Rishi Tea & Botanicals
Snacks
Emerging Supplier: Popadelics
Established Supplier: Garza (Siete Foods)
Frozen
Emerging Supplier: Wow Bao
Established Supplier: Nestlé USA
Dairy
Established Supplier: Lactalis Heritage Dairy
International & Specialty
Established Supplier: Jovial Foods
Health & Beauty
Emerging Supplier: Andre Prost Inc.
Established Supplier: Bayer
Candy & General Merchandise
Emerging Supplier: Birdie & Louie Pet Food Co.
Established Supplier: Handi-Foil
Deli & Bakery
Emerging Supplier: MJAY’s Specialty Baked Foods
Established Supplier: BelGioioso
Prepared & Packaged Foods
Emerging Supplier: Mama Mancini’s
Established Supplier: Blount Fine Foods
Meat & Seafood
Emerging Supplier: Kevin’s Natural Foods
Established Supplier: Carl Buddig/Old Wisconsin
Produce & Floral
Emerging Supplier: Exp. Group LLC
Established Supplier: Mission Produce
Canned & Dry Goods
Emerging Supplier: immi
Established Supplier: The Campbell’s Co.
Condiments & Sauces
Emerging Supplier: ¡Ya Oaxaca!
Established Supplier: Chosen Foods
Breakfast & Cereal
Emerging Supplier: Lovebird Foods
Established Supplier: WK Kellogg Co
Plant Based
Emerging Supplier: Lentiful
Established Supplier: Refresh Gum
The final – and highest – awards of the night went to UNFI’s Suppliers of the Year:
Broad Market Supplier of the Year: Loisa
Impact Supplier of the Year: Chobani
Supplier of the Year: The Hershey Co.
UNFI’s Holiday and Winter Selling Show in Uncasville runs through July 31.
UNFI is known as North America’s premier grocery wholesaler, delivering the widest variety of fresh, branded and own-brand products to more than 30,000 locations throughout North America, including natural product superstores, independent retailers, conventional supermarket chains, e-commerce providers and foodservice customers. The Providence, R.I.-based company is No. 20 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.