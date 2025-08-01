The Rise of Cheap Premium
Consumers are becoming more deliberate with each purchase, not just in what they buy, but how and where they buy it. Value is no longer defined solely by price, but by what feels like a good decision. And that’s where nuance matters, a nuance that traditional research doesn’t always capture.
We’ve found that to truly understand shifting shopper psychology, especially in times of disruption, the approach has to evolve. Insight communities, mobile-first conversations and real-time listening tools help uncover not just what consumers are buying, but why they’re making those choices. The difference between “too expensive” and “worth it” isn’t always visible in a chart; it’s often in the way people talk about trade-offs, rituals and the emotions behind the cart.
What grocers and brands should be thinking about now:
- Watch the middle: Don’t assume shoppers are only trading down to the bottom tier. Many are seeking quality-for-price options and making more pragmatic switches, especially in premium-heavy categories like natural snacks, frozen or specialty beverages.
Reframe value: Value isn’t just about cost, it’s also about justification. Brands that deliver a small moment of indulgence or a clear functional benefit without crossing a psychological price line are resonating.
Plan for channel behavior, not just category: In today’s environment, the where often matters more than the what. Consumers are leaning more into club and discount formats, and their expectations shift with the environment. Brands must be flexible enough to show up differently, depending on the channel context.
Listen to the language of trade-offs: Quant surveys will show you what’s rising and falling. But qualitative, conversational insight reveals the emotional levers — what shoppers are willing to sacrifice, and what they absolutely won’t.
- Invest in agility – not just pricing agility, but also messaging agility: Conditions are changing fast. Brands that maintain ongoing dialog with consumers, not just pulse checks, are better equipped to pivot with confidence.
As brands and retailers navigate the ripple effects of tariffs, inflation and shifting shopper psychology, the temptation is to respond with deep discounting or sweeping category resets. The bigger opportunity may lie in the middle, however: that strategic space where quality meets practicality, and where the right kind of listening can turn uncertainty into advantage.