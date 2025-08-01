 Skip to main content

The Rise of Cheap Premium

Why middle-tier grocery brands are built for this moment
Jonathan Dore
For shoppers trying to eat clean without overspending, brands like Chobani hit a rare sweet spot: affordable, familiar and still elevated.

The economic signals may be mixed, but one thing is clear: consumers are tightening their belts again, and they’re doing it with precision. While much of the grocery conversation has centered on a shift to private label and value tiers, there’s another story emerging beneath the surface. Some brands, especially those in the middle (not quite mass, not ultra-premium) may be in the right place at the right time. This could very well be the moment for the cheap premium brand.

Let me explain. We’re hearing more from consumers about being cautious, not panicked, which is a big difference between now and the pandemic-induced grocery shopping behaviors. It’s not quite COVID 2.0, but there’s a familiar recalibration underway. In our latest Trade Winds study, 64% of Americans say they’re cutting back on non-essential purchases. Many are reevaluating what’s “worth it” at the shelf and are channel-shifting into club and discount formats. But they’re not walking away from quality. They’re looking for brands that strike the right balance: affordable, yes, but also credible, clean and elevated.

This is where cheap premium brands come in. Take Chobani, for example. Originally known for bringing Greek yogurt to the masses, Chobani carved out a space that felt upscale without the price tag of boutique or imported dairy brands. Today, while some ultra-premium yogurt brands push $2.50 or more per cup, Chobani often comes in under that, even in natural and specialty retail environments. It’s not competing with budget tubs of plain yogurt, but within the single-serve or specialty set, it holds its own as a “good enough” indulgence. For shoppers trying to eat clean without overspending, brands like Chobani hit a rare sweet spot: affordable, familiar and still elevated.

In a way, they’re caught in a pricing purgatory – and it might be the best place to be.

Consumers are becoming more deliberate with each purchase, not just in what they buy, but how and where they buy it. Value is no longer defined solely by price, but by what feels like a good decision. And that’s where nuance matters, a nuance that traditional research doesn’t always capture.

We’ve found that to truly understand shifting shopper psychology, especially in times of disruption, the approach has to evolve. Insight communities, mobile-first conversations and real-time listening tools help uncover not just what consumers are buying, but why they’re making those choices. The difference between “too expensive” and “worth it” isn’t always visible in a chart; it’s often in the way people talk about trade-offs, rituals and the emotions behind the cart.

What grocers and brands should be thinking about now:

  • Watch the middle: Don’t assume shoppers are only trading down to the bottom tier. Many are seeking quality-for-price options and making more pragmatic switches, especially in premium-heavy categories like natural snacks, frozen or specialty beverages.

  • Reframe value: Value isn’t just about cost, it’s also about justification. Brands that deliver a small moment of indulgence or a clear functional benefit without crossing a psychological price line are resonating.

  • Plan for channel behavior, not just category: In today’s environment, the where often matters more than the what. Consumers are leaning more into club and discount formats, and their expectations shift with the environment. Brands must be flexible enough to show up differently, depending on the channel context.

  • Listen to the language of trade-offs: Quant surveys will show you what’s rising and falling. But qualitative, conversational insight reveals the emotional levers — what shoppers are willing to sacrifice, and what they absolutely won’t.

  • Invest in agility – not just pricing agility, but also messaging agility: Conditions are changing fast. Brands that maintain ongoing dialog with consumers, not just pulse checks, are better equipped to pivot with confidence.

As brands and retailers navigate the ripple effects of tariffs, inflation and shifting shopper psychology, the temptation is to respond with deep discounting or sweeping category resets. The bigger opportunity may lie in the middle, however: that strategic space where quality meets practicality, and where the right kind of listening can turn uncertainty into advantage.

About the Author

Jonathan Dore

Jonathan Dore is an EVP and founding partner of Reach3 Insights, a marketing research consultancy focused on insight gathering through conversational approaches and communities. Dore runs the Reach3 Chicago BU and is responsible for bringing the company’s unique methodologies and advanced technologies to organizations across the consumer goods and services industries.
