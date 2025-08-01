The Rise of Cheap Premium

The economic signals may be mixed, but one thing is clear: consumers are tightening their belts again, and they’re doing it with precision. While much of the grocery conversation has centered on a shift to private label and value tiers, there’s another story emerging beneath the surface. Some brands, especially those in the middle (not quite mass, not ultra-premium) may be in the right place at the right time. This could very well be the moment for the cheap premium brand.

Let me explain. We’re hearing more from consumers about being cautious, not panicked, which is a big difference between now and the pandemic-induced grocery shopping behaviors. It’s not quite COVID 2.0, but there’s a familiar recalibration underway. In our latest Trade Winds study, 64% of Americans say they’re cutting back on non-essential purchases. Many are reevaluating what’s “worth it” at the shelf and are channel-shifting into club and discount formats. But they’re not walking away from quality. They’re looking for brands that strike the right balance: affordable, yes, but also credible, clean and elevated.

This is where cheap premium brands come in. Take Chobani, for example. Originally known for bringing Greek yogurt to the masses, Chobani carved out a space that felt upscale without the price tag of boutique or imported dairy brands. Today, while some ultra-premium yogurt brands push $2.50 or more per cup, Chobani often comes in under that, even in natural and specialty retail environments. It’s not competing with budget tubs of plain yogurt, but within the single-serve or specialty set, it holds its own as a “good enough” indulgence. For shoppers trying to eat clean without overspending, brands like Chobani hit a rare sweet spot: affordable, familiar and still elevated.

In a way, they’re caught in a pricing purgatory – and it might be the best place to be.