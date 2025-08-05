Is Northeast Grocery Exploring a Sale?
Grocer responds to report of rumored talks with investment bank
Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement
According to Progressive Grocer’s 92nd Annual Report, NGI posted a fiscal year-end revenue of $8.9 billion, up from $8.4 billion the previous year. The organization was formed in 2021, when Tops Friendly Markets and Price Chopper/Market 32 merged. Price Chopper/Market 32 was founded more than 90 years ago and operates 130 stores in six states across the Northeast. Started in Niagara Falls, N.Y., in 1962, Tops Friendly Markets is now based in Williamsville, N.Y., and runs over 150 stores in New York, Pennsylvania and Vermont, including one franchisee location.
Headquartered in Schenectady, N.Y., NGI is No. 46 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.