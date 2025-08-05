Is Northeast Grocery Exploring a Sale?

A report is circulating that Northeast Grocery, Inc. (NGI) is looking into a possible sale. According to a Reuters story published on Aug. 4, the parent company of the Tops Friendly Markets, Price Chopper and Market 32 banners has been floating the idea with the UBS investment bank and an acquisition is allegedly garnering attention from potential buyers.

The report was based on anonymous interviews with three sources. They told the news service that a deal could be worth more than $1 billion.

NGI responded to the rumors in a statement to Progressive Grocer. “In building on the strength of our 2021 merger, Northeast Grocery, Inc. remains focused on offering quality products at a strong value and providing exceptional customer service across its six-state footprint. We continually explore opportunities to grow our business in a variety of ways, including but not limited to mergers, acquisitions or otherwise. We are aware of the Reuters report, which while speculative, reflects our reputation as an industry leader in the Northeast,” a spokesperson told PG.