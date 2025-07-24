Dollarama Acquires The Reject Shop, Marks Entry Into Australian Market

"We are pleased to officially welcome the TRS team to Dollarama," said Neil Rossy, president and CEO of Dollarama. "Expanding our international reach supports our long-term growth strategy, and we are thrilled to be embarking on this exciting new chapter with TRS’ local leaders and more than 5,000 employees. By working together and applying Dollarama’s strengths in sourcing, merchandising and retail operations, we are well positioned to deliver compelling value to Australian consumers and to drive the expansion of our new Australian growth platform over the long term."

Dollarama believes that there’s an opportunity to grow The Reject Shop’s store network in Australia from more than 390 locations as of today to approximately 700 stores by 2034.

Founded in 1992 and based in Montréal, Dollarama offers a broad assortment of consumable products, general merchandise and seasonal items both in-store and online. The company operates 1,638 locations in all Canadian provinces and two territories. Merchandise is sold at select fixed price points up to CAD $5.

Dollarama’s Australian acquisition builds on its track record as a leading Canadian value retailer with a growing presence in Latin America through Dollarcity. The company owns a 60.1% interest in Dollarcity, a Latin American value retailer with 644 stores in Colombia, Guatemala, El Salvador and Peru.

Dollarama is No. 59 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.