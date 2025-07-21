Walmart to Sell Vizio TVs as a Private Label

Walmart Connect, the retailer’s closed-loop omnichannel retail media business in the United States, offers suppliers and sellers opportunities to reach their desired customers no matter where, how and when they shop.

Walmart Inc. plans to make Vizio a private label brand by the end of the year and will sell the smart TVs exclusively at Walmart and Sam’s Club, according to a memo viewed by Bloomberg News.

The mass retailer completed its acquisition of Vizio on Dec. 3, 2024. Walmart signed a deal to acquire the company and its SmartCast Operating System for $11.50 per share in cash, equating to a fully diluted equity value of approximately $2.3 billion.

Walmart’s reasoning behind the acquisition was to accelerate its Walmart Connect retail media business in the United States by combining Vizio's advertising solutions business with Walmart’s reach and capabilities.

It explained that the deal would “bring to market new and differentiated ways for advertisers to meaningfully connect with customers at scale and boost product discovery, helping brands achieve greater impact from their advertising investments with Walmart Connect.”

Folding Vizio into its stable of private brands marks Walmart’s latest effort to integrate the business as the company looks to sharpen its edge in the competitive advertising industry, Bloomberg reported. The retailer is bringing Vizio’s operating system to its private label TV brand onn, the news outlet noted, adding that Walmart has been working on making TV a “shoppable” experience, in which consumers can buy items while watching shows.