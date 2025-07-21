 Skip to main content

Walmart to Sell Vizio TVs as a Private Label

Retailer bought brand last year for $2.3B to ramp up its competitiveness in the retail media space
Marian Zboraj
Walmart ad wall
Walmart Connect, the retailer’s closed-loop omnichannel retail media business in the United States, offers suppliers and sellers opportunities to reach their desired customers no matter where, how and when they shop.

Walmart Inc. plans to make Vizio a private label brand by the end of the year and will sell the smart TVs exclusively at Walmart and Sam’s Club, according to a memo viewed by Bloomberg News.

The mass retailer completed its acquisition of Vizio on Dec. 3, 2024. Walmart signed a deal to acquire the company and its SmartCast Operating System for $11.50 per share in cash, equating to a fully diluted equity value of approximately $2.3 billion.

Walmart’s reasoning behind the acquisition was to accelerate its Walmart Connect retail media business in the United States by combining Vizio's advertising solutions business with Walmart’s reach and capabilities. 

It explained that the deal would “bring to market new and differentiated ways for advertisers to meaningfully connect with customers at scale and boost product discovery, helping brands achieve greater impact from their advertising investments with Walmart Connect.”

Folding Vizio into its stable of private brands marks Walmart’s latest effort to integrate the business as the company looks to sharpen its edge in the competitive advertising industry, Bloomberg reported. The retailer is bringing Vizio’s operating system to its private label TV brand onn, the news outlet noted, adding that Walmart has been working on making TV a “shoppable” experience, in which consumers can buy items while watching shows.

“Retail media is expected to reach $231 billion by 2030, and we’re still in the early innings, with the U.S. retail media market value at $54.5 billion in 2024, which is about $1 in every $7 spent on ads,” said Michael Jaconi, co-founder and CEO of Button, a New York-based mobile commerce technology company. “The key to unlocking even more growth is making sure these ad experiences aren’t just another version of traditional display; they need to be commerce-driven, intent-based and seamlessly integrated into the shopping journey.”

Vizio will be among Walmart’s 90 store brands, with more than 20 of them generating at least $1 billion in sales, according to the memo.

Each week, approximately 270 million customers and members visit Walmart’s more than 10,750 stores and numerous e-commerce websites in 19 countries. The company employs approximately 2.1 million associates worldwide. Bentonville, Ark.-based Walmart U.S. is No. 1 on Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company among its Retailers of the Century

