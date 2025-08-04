Changes Afoot at Save A Lot Sites

There is a lot going on at Save A Lot. The independently-owned and operated discount grocery chain announced store updates and upcoming promotions aimed at shoppers heading into the back half of the year.

One Save A Lot outpost in Hubbard, Ohio, at 880 W. Liberty Street is under new management. A previous Save A Lot operator shuttered that site and the space was temporarily replaced by a Price Cutter store. “The store team is excited to welcome shoppers back while providing them with fresh, affordable groceries at a value price point,” the company shared in an update on its website.

The chain shared details of recent store refreshes, too. A store at 94 Demars Boulevard in Tupper Lake, N.Y., has been renovated, with a new layout and enhanced deli area with freshly-sliced meats and cheeses. Owner/operator Jeff Proulx and his team members held a cookout for customers earlier this summer, showcasing the new look and sharing samples of the grocer’s private label products.

“I’m proud of the work my team has done in embracing the remodel,” Proulx said. “I can’t wait for shoppers to take advantage of all the new upgrades we’ve put in. Nothing is more fulfilling for my team and I than providing high quality products at a value price point for the Tupper Lake community.”