Changes Afoot at Save A Lot Sites

New ownership, remodels and seasonal promotions in the works at discount grocery chain
Lynn Petrak
Lynn Petrak, Progressive Grocer
SAL Hubbard
This Save A Lot store in Hubbard, Ohio, is back open under new management.

There is a lot going on at Save A Lot. The independently-owned and operated discount grocery chain announced store updates and upcoming promotions aimed at shoppers heading into the back half of the year.

One Save A Lot outpost in Hubbard, Ohio, at 880 W. Liberty Street is under new management. A previous Save A Lot operator shuttered that site and the space was temporarily replaced by a Price Cutter store. “The store team is excited to welcome shoppers back while providing them with fresh, affordable groceries at a value price point,” the company shared in an update on its website.

The chain shared details of recent store refreshes, too. A store at 94 Demars Boulevard in Tupper Lake, N.Y., has been renovated, with a new layout and enhanced deli area with freshly-sliced meats and cheeses. Owner/operator Jeff Proulx and his team members held a cookout for customers earlier this summer, showcasing the new look and sharing samples of the grocer’s private label products.

“I’m proud of the work my team has done in embracing the remodel,” Proulx said. “I can’t wait for shoppers to take advantage of all the new upgrades we’ve put in. Nothing is more fulfilling for my team and I than providing high quality products at a value price point for the Tupper Lake community.”

Another updated Save A Lot is now serving customers in Battle Creek, Mich. The location at 250 E. Roosevelt recently held a grand-reopening event, during which shoppers could check out the new layout and offerings including fresh produce, meat butchered in-house and private label selections. 

“As a local Battle Creek business owner, nothing is more fulfilling than providing a value focused grocery experience to our neighbors in this community,” remarked retail partner Gary Singh. 

While some stores are getting a makeover, a few are ceasing operations. This summer, Save A Lot locations have closed in Overland Park, Kan., Arnold, Mo., and Cape Girardeau, Mo. 

In other news, Save A Lot is rolling out a national promotion for back-to-school season. Now through Aug. 19, customers can enter a sweepstakes contest via the Save A Lot Rewards app or fill out a mail-in entry to win a three-minute shopping spree at their local Save A Lot store. 

“Who wouldn’t want to dash through the aisles and fill their cart without checking a price tag?” said Katie Kobus, the company’s VP of marketing. “We’re thrilled to offer one lucky winner the opportunity to stock up on groceries – on us."

Save A Lot is the largest independently owned and operated discount grocery store chain in the United States, with approximately 700 stores in 30 states. The St. Ann, Mo.-based company is No. 58 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named Save A Lot among its of Outstanding Independent Grocers of 2025

