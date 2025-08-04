Changes Afoot at Save A Lot Sites
Another updated Save A Lot is now serving customers in Battle Creek, Mich. The location at 250 E. Roosevelt recently held a grand-reopening event, during which shoppers could check out the new layout and offerings including fresh produce, meat butchered in-house and private label selections.
“As a local Battle Creek business owner, nothing is more fulfilling than providing a value focused grocery experience to our neighbors in this community,” remarked retail partner Gary Singh.
While some stores are getting a makeover, a few are ceasing operations. This summer, Save A Lot locations have closed in Overland Park, Kan., Arnold, Mo., and Cape Girardeau, Mo.
In other news, Save A Lot is rolling out a national promotion for back-to-school season. Now through Aug. 19, customers can enter a sweepstakes contest via the Save A Lot Rewards app or fill out a mail-in entry to win a three-minute shopping spree at their local Save A Lot store.
“Who wouldn’t want to dash through the aisles and fill their cart without checking a price tag?” said Katie Kobus, the company’s VP of marketing. “We’re thrilled to offer one lucky winner the opportunity to stock up on groceries – on us."
Save A Lot is the largest independently owned and operated discount grocery store chain in the United States, with approximately 700 stores in 30 states. The St. Ann, Mo.-based company is No. 58 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named Save A Lot among its of Outstanding Independent Grocers of 2025.