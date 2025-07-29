Hannaford Remodels 6 Supermarkets in 6 Months
Regional retailer Hannaford Supermarkets has completed upgrades at a total of six locations across the northeast during the first half 2025.
Remodels were completed at stores in Maine, Massachusetts, Vermont and New York between January and June 2025. The projects focused on enhancing customer convenience, including the addition of self-checkout registers and the installation of private pharmacy consultation rooms.
The remodels also incorporated new features that increase the store’s energy-efficiency and reduce its carbon emissions — including the installation of new carbon dioxide refrigeration systems and electric cooking equipment.
“These projects support Hannaford’s commitment to delivering fresh, high-quality food at a dependable value, while doing good for our communities and the planet,” said Hannaford Supermarkets VP of Retail Operations Todd Bullen. “We’re grateful for the many associates who brought these projects to life and look forward to continuing to enhance the shopping experience for our customers in the months and years to come.”
The following Hannaford stores marked the completion of their remodels during the first half of 2025:
- Kingston Plaza Hannaford in Kingston, N.Y., now features a larger variety of fresh, local products and enhanced convenience through additions to its full-service pharmacy, 12 new self-checkout registers, and expanded grab-and-go meal options.
- New Windsor Hannaford in New Windsor, N.Y., now offers a larger variety of fresh, local products and greater convenience with enhancements to its full-service pharmacy and expanded grab-and-go meal options.
- Plattekill Hannaford in Modena, N.Y., now includes new meat and seafood cases, additional time-saving meal solutions, expanded freshly cut fruit options, and a wider selection of organic, dairy and frozen products.
- Clinton Hannaford in Clinton, Mass., now features more grab-and-go meal options, new meat and seafood displays, expanded organic and natural selections, and a broader range of dairy and frozen products.
- Waterville JFK Hannaford in Waterville, Maine, now offers a larger variety of fresh, local products, expanded grab-and-go meal options and a new Clynk bottle recycling drop-off facility that is entirely self-sustaining using wind and solar power.
- Bennington Hannaford in Bennington, Vt., now features more grab-and-go meals, a fresh sushi bar, expanded organic and natural selections, and a wider array of dairy, frozen and local products. The remodel also includes enhancements to the pharmacy, such as a new consultation room for immunizations and an expanded waiting area.
Each remodel was commemorated with donations to local non-profits, resulting in a total of $27,000 in charitable giving to initiatives focused on increasing access to food, supporting youth development and helping people live healthier lives.
Scarborough, Maine-based Hannaford operates almost 190 stores, most with full-service pharmacies, in Maine, New York, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Vermont. The company’s parent company, Ahold Delhaize USA, a division of Zaandam, Netherlands-based Ahold Delhaize, is No. 11 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Retailers of the Century and among the 10 Most Sustainable Grocers of 2025.