Hannaford Remodels 6 Supermarkets in 6 Months

Regional retailer Hannaford Supermarkets has completed upgrades at a total of six locations across the northeast during the first half 2025.

Remodels were completed at stores in Maine, Massachusetts, Vermont and New York between January and June 2025. The projects focused on enhancing customer convenience, including the addition of self-checkout registers and the installation of private pharmacy consultation rooms.

[RELATED: The Grocer’s Guide to Remodeling]

The remodels also incorporated new features that increase the store’s energy-efficiency and reduce its carbon emissions — including the installation of new carbon dioxide refrigeration systems and electric cooking equipment.

“These projects support Hannaford’s commitment to delivering fresh, high-quality food at a dependable value, while doing good for our communities and the planet,” said Hannaford Supermarkets VP of Retail Operations Todd Bullen. “We’re grateful for the many associates who brought these projects to life and look forward to continuing to enhance the shopping experience for our customers in the months and years to come.”