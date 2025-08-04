Fareway Ups Store Count

Fareway marked the grand opening of the latest store under its banner with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. “Fareway is proud to be part of the Denver community, and we’re excited to open our doors,” said CEO Reynolds Cramer. “Our team is ready to showcase our unmatched service and quality in a beautifully redesigned store.”

Local officials were on hand for the opening, too. “We’re excited to welcome Fareway Meat & Grocery to Denver. This new store represents more than just a place to shop — it’s an investment in our community, our economy, and our future,” declared Denver Mayor Rod Diercks. “Fareway’s commitment to quality service and local hiring reflects the values we hold dear in Denver. We’re excited for the opportunities this brings to our residents and look forward to a strong partnership for years to come.”

The Denver Fareway Meat & Grocery is open Monday through Saturday from 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

The converted store in Denver follows the transformation of another former Brother's Market in Lisbon, Iowa, that was finished in early July. Fareway is also readying a store in Basehor, Kan., that is slated to open by the end of this year. It will be the first full-size Fareway Meat & Grocery location in that state.

Family-owned Fareway Stores Inc. employs more than 13,000 associates at its 142 stores in Iowa, Illinois, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska and South Dakota. The company is No. 87 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.