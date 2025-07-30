DoorDash Expands Grocery Access With 6 Local Retailers

These new partners bring shoppers across the West Coast and Ohio more grocery choices, joining several other grocers of all sizes in these regions on DoorDash. The grocers are also available on DashPass, DoorDash’s membership program that offers $0 delivery fees, lower service fees, and exclusive benefits on eligible orders from thousands of restaurants, grocery and convenience stores across the country.

Founded in 2013, DoorDash is a global platform dedicated to keeping commerce thriving in the communities where it operates. Today, the company serves more than 42 million monthly active users in 30-plus countries.