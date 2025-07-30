DoorDash Expands Grocery Access With 6 Local Retailers

Dorothy Lane Market is one of six local grocers now on DoorDash.
Delivery platform DoorDash is continuing to expand grocery delivery offerings across the United States with the addition of six popular local grocers. Now available via DoorDash are:
- Bi-Rite Market: With three locations throughout San Francisco, Bi-Rite Market offers local, organic, peak-of-season produce; sustainably sourced meat, poultry and seafood; and staple and specialty grocery items from entrepreneurial artisans and makers, along with its own house-made meals and famous Bi-Rite Creamery ice cream.
- Dave’s Markets: Operating 12 locations in northern Ohio, Dave’s Markets brings customers the freshest cuts of meat, fresh-baked goods, farm-fresh produce, and more.
- Dorothy Lane Market: A family-owned gourmet supermarket in southwest Ohio, Dorothy Lane Market offers local shoppers all of the staples with an emphasis on house-made prepared foods, scratch bakery, local produce, all-natural meat and specialty foods at its three stores.
- Lucky’s Markets: With four locations in Ohio, Lucky’s Markets carries organic foods, house-made foods, and local treats.
- Lunardi’s Markets: Offering personalized service and maintaining high-quality selection, Lunardi’s Markets is known for its domestic and imported products, fresh produce, seafood, and more across eight locations in the San Francisco Bay Area.
- Superior Grocers: At 74 stores across Southern California, the Central Valley and Nevada, Superior Grocers provides an extensive selection of produce, meat, international foods, and more.