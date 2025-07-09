 Skip to main content

Fareway Welcomes Shoppers to Converted Iowa Store

Former Brother’s Market in Lisbon holds grand opening
Lynn Petrak
Lynn Petrak, Progressive Grocer
Lisbon
Fareway updated this former Brother's Market as part of the conversion.

Fareway Stores cut the ribbon on a new store in Lisbon, Iowa, this week. The Midwest grocer acquired the 18,000-square-foot site at 930 Commercial Street in the town east of Cedar Rapids from Brother’s Market in March and has spent the last several months renovating the space.

The Fareway Meat and Grocery officially opened on July 9. Fareway executives were on hand for the grand opening, as were local officials.

“As Fareway grows, we are committed to serving vibrant communities of varying sizes,” said CEO Reynolds Cramer. “We’ve spent several months updating the space and training new team members to offer the best in meat and grocery while serving with gratitude.”

Brandon Siggins, the Lisbon city administrator, welcomed Fareway to the community. “As spring signaled the start of a new season, there has been a lot of time and energy by all parties put into this, and to see Fareway in Lisbon become a reality is really exciting for our community and its residents. This will not only benefit our community but surrounding communities by attracting visitors to shop here in Lisbon.”

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

The refreshed store features new displays and equipment, along with a solar array on the roof. Fareway estimates that the solar generation will exceed the electrical demands of the store, and the power will be sold back to the utility company. 

In addition to Fareway’s signature full-service butcher counter, locally-sourced produce and grocery assortments, this market includes an onsite Cabin Coffee. Shoppers can also take advantage of self-checkout and curbside pickup services.

The Lisbon Fareway is open Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Family-owned Fareway Stores Inc. employs more than 13,000 associates at its 140 stores in Iowa, Illinois, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska and South Dakota. The company is No. 87 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.

More Grocery Business News

Related Topics

Business Topic

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds