Fareway Welcomes Shoppers to Converted Iowa Store

Fareway Stores cut the ribbon on a new store in Lisbon, Iowa, this week. The Midwest grocer acquired the 18,000-square-foot site at 930 Commercial Street in the town east of Cedar Rapids from Brother’s Market in March and has spent the last several months renovating the space.

The Fareway Meat and Grocery officially opened on July 9. Fareway executives were on hand for the grand opening, as were local officials.

“As Fareway grows, we are committed to serving vibrant communities of varying sizes,” said CEO Reynolds Cramer. “We’ve spent several months updating the space and training new team members to offer the best in meat and grocery while serving with gratitude.”

Brandon Siggins, the Lisbon city administrator, welcomed Fareway to the community. “As spring signaled the start of a new season, there has been a lot of time and energy by all parties put into this, and to see Fareway in Lisbon become a reality is really exciting for our community and its residents. This will not only benefit our community but surrounding communities by attracting visitors to shop here in Lisbon.”