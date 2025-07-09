Fareway Welcomes Shoppers to Converted Iowa Store
The refreshed store features new displays and equipment, along with a solar array on the roof. Fareway estimates that the solar generation will exceed the electrical demands of the store, and the power will be sold back to the utility company.
In addition to Fareway’s signature full-service butcher counter, locally-sourced produce and grocery assortments, this market includes an onsite Cabin Coffee. Shoppers can also take advantage of self-checkout and curbside pickup services.
The Lisbon Fareway is open Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Family-owned Fareway Stores Inc. employs more than 13,000 associates at its 140 stores in Iowa, Illinois, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska and South Dakota. The company is No. 87 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.