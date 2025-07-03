Here Come More Trader Joe’s Stores

This outpost in Tracy, Calif., is the latest Trader Joe's store to open, as the grocer remains in growth mode.

As the second half of the year gets underway, Trader Joe’s is keeping up its busy pace of store openings. The grocer recently shared locations for several additional outposts across the United States.

The latest Trader Joe’s was unveiled in mid-June in the retailer’s home state of California. That location at 2530 Naglee Road in Tracy, Calif., within San Joaquin County, welcomed shoppers on June 13.

Trader Joe’s announced other stores that are in the works and expected to open this year or early next year. Those sites include the following:

2428 Napoleon Ave, New Orleans, La.

1165 Needham St. Newton, Mass.

302 NY-25A Miller Place, Miller Place, N.Y.

6400 Amboy Rd, Staten Island, N.Y.

1895 East Rodeo Walk Dr. Holladay, Utah

4060 Riverdale Rd, Suite B, Riverdale, Utah

220 Constitution Drive, Virginia Beach, Va.

While it is prepping a slew of new stores, Trader Joe’s is currently promoting its summer favorites. A recent episode of the Inside Trader Joe's podcast highlighted this season’s hottest items, including pretzel buns, black sesame mochi ice cream, Korean-style Bibim-Guksu noodle salad and crumbled gorgonzola cheese made with cow's milk and sheep's milk, among others.

With more than 500 stores in 40-plus states, Trader Joe’s is No. 29 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Retailers of the Century.